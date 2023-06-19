Gluten-free Food Market size in the US is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% from 2022 to 2027, Market growth driven by the growing demand for gluten-free bakery products - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten-free food market size in the US is estimated to grow by USD 1,175.34 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Gluten-free Food Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aleias Gluten Free Foods LLC, Amys Kitchen Inc., B and G Foods Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Dr. Schaer AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Genius Foods Ltd., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. The Growing demand for gluten-free bakery products | Increasing awareness about health benefits of gluten-free food | Increasing gluten-free food in restaurant menus will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gluten-free Food Market in US 2023-2027: Segmentation

The gluten-free food market in the US is segmented as follows:

Product

Bakery



Snacks



Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retails



Drug Stores

The market share growth by the bakery segment will be significant for the growth of the gluten-free food market in the US during the forecast period. Gluten-free bakery products include gluten-free bread, gluten-free biscuits, and gluten-free cookies and gluten-free confectionery products include flour confections, namely gluten-free sweet pastries, gluten-free cakes, and similar gluten-free baked sweets. The growing demand can be attributed to factors such as the changing diets of consumers, increasing incidences of celiac disease, and innovation in baking. Bakers of gluten-free products expand their presence and increase the availability of gluten-free bakery products by launching exclusive outlets. For instance, in March 2020, Breadblok opened a gluten-free bakery in Los Angeles. Hence, the growing number of gluten-free bakeries is expected to drive the growth of the gluten-free food market in the US during the forecast period.

Gluten-free Food Market in US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Gluten-free Food Market in US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the gluten-free food market in the US include Aleias Gluten Free Foods LLC, Amys Kitchen Inc., B and G Foods Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Dr. Schaer AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Genius Foods Ltd., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gluten-free food market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Aleias Gluten Free Foods LLC - The company offers gluten-free food such as Bread Curmbs, Golden Raisin Cookies, and Panko Crumbs.

The company offers gluten-free food such as Bread Curmbs, Golden Raisin Cookies, and Panko Crumbs. Amys Kitchen Inc. - The company offers gluten-free food such as Rice Mac and Cheese.

The company offers gluten-free food such as Rice Mac and Cheese. B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers gluten-free food such as Blueberry Chia Nut Crunch, Chocolate Nut Crunch, and Almond Pecan Crunch.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Gluten-free Food Market in the US – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand for gluten-free bakery products is fueling the US gluten-free food market growth significantly. The increasing demand can be attributed to factors such as the availability of a wide range of offerings, new product launches, product innovations, and rebranding.

The demand for healthy foods, especially gluten-free baked goods, increased during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve immunity, which led to a rise in the sales of gluten-free bakery goods such as bread, cookies, and biscuits. Similarly, the growing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) will further increase the demand for gluten-free food. Thus, factors like the rising demand for gluten-free bakery products are expected to drive demand for the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing prominence of private-label brands is a major trend influencing the US gluten-free food market growth. Retailers in the US emphasize more on private-label brands for gluten-free food products, as such brands offer varied types of gluten-free foods and beverages to increase profitability.

Also, in order to capitalize on the growing demand for gluten-free confectioneries from consumers, major retailers introduce their own brands of gluten-free food products, such as organic gluten-free bakery products and confectioneries. For instance, Amazon.com offers a line of gluten-free foods and beverages through its private-label brand, 365 Everyday Value.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high price of gluten-free food products is a challenge that may impede the US gluten-free food market growth. The manufacturing process of gluten-free food products is complex, which increases the overall cost of the product. Additionally, key ingredients like rice and corn are used instead of wheat in gluten-free food products. This makes the manufacturing process expensive.

Other costs incurred during the manufacturing of gluten-free food include certifications, exclusive carriers to avoid cross-contamination, specialized supply chains, and logistics. Hence, the manufacturing cost of gluten-free products is higher than that of products with gluten, which increases their selling price. For instance, the price of gluten-free bread is about ten times higher compared to its regular counterpart. Hence, the high prices may pose a major challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gluten-free Food Market in US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the gluten-free food market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gluten-free food market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gluten-free food market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gluten-free food market in US vendors

Gluten-free Food Market in US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The gluten-free pasta market size is expected to increase to USD 313.01 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers gluten-free pasta market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for organic gluten-free pasta is one of the key gluten-free pasta market trends propelling the market growth.

The gluten-free chocolate market size is expected to increase by USD 540.3 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers gluten-free chocolate market segmentation by product (milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing consumption of gluten-free foods is one of the primary drivers supporting the gluten-free chocolate market growth.

Gluten-free Food Market Scope in US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,175.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.99 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aleias Gluten Free Foods LLC, Amys Kitchen Inc., B and G Foods Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., Dr. Schaer AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Genius Foods Ltd., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

