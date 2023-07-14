Gluten-free Food Market size is to grow by USD 4,492.88 million from 2022 to 2027 | 5 years (2017-2021) historic industry size, segmentation, and analysis of 15 vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten-free food market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,492.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.5%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten-free Food Market 2023-2027

Gluten-free food market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global gluten-free food market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer gluten-free food in the market are Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Raisio plc, Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Valeo Foods Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Amys Kitchen Inc. - The company offers gluten-free foods such as burritos, rice mac and cheese, and cheese pizza.

The company offers gluten-free foods such as burritos, rice mac and cheese, and cheese pizza. Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - The company offers gluten-free foods such as baking flour, almond flour, and cassava flour.

The company offers gluten-free foods such as baking flour, almond flour, and cassava flour. Campbell Soup Co. - The company offers gluten-free foods such as tomato Juice, pace salsas, Prego Italian sauces, and Swanson broths.

Gluten-free Food Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (Bakery and confectionery products, Cereals and snacks, and Others), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the bakery and confectionery products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The bakery and confectionery segment holds a prominent position in the market, with significant demand for gluten-free baked goods and sweets driven by the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. This has led to a gradual increase in demand for gluten-free bakery and confectionery products over the years. Key players in the industry are actively focusing on developing innovative gluten-free options to cater to changing consumer preferences. With the growing demand for gluten-free bakery and confectionery products, this segment is expected to play a significant role in driving the market's growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gluten-free food market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gluten-free food market.

North America is estimated to account for 47% of the global gluten-free food market during the forecast period. North America is the largest contributor to the market, and its growth is expected to continue during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and the availability of a wide range of gluten-free food options contribute to this growth. The United States , Mexico , and Canada are among the top countries with a high incidence of celiac disease. To create awareness about the adverse effects of gluten consumption, organizations like the University of Chicago Celiac Center, the Celiac Association of Canada , and the National Celiac Awareness Foundation are conducting awareness programs and designating specific months for celiac awareness. These initiatives play a crucial role in educating consumers and promoting the adoption of gluten-free diets, whether as a preventive measure or for managing celiac disease.

Key Gluten-free Food Market Driver- Growing demand for gluten-free bakery products is notably driving the gluten-free food market growth. Gluten-free baked goods are increasingly popular and readily available in supermarkets and specialty stores. These products are made using alternative flours like almond, coconut, and quinoa, catering to the needs of individuals with celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or those following a gluten-free diet for other health reasons. This growing trend in gluten-free baking is expected to drive the overall market growth, with baked goods playing a significant role. To further enhance the visibility of gluten-free products, companies like Warburtons have undertaken rebranding efforts, making their gluten-free baked goods easily identifiable through distinctive packaging and clear labeling. These initiatives are anticipated to boost the demand for gluten-free baked goods, resulting in increased sales and driving the market's growth in the forecast period.

Significant Gluten-free Food Market Trends- The growing availability of gluten-free foods is an emerging trend supporting the gluten-free food market growth.

Major Gluten-free Food Market Challenge- The high price of gluten-free food products is a major challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this gluten-free food market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gluten-free food market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the gluten-free food market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gluten-free food market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gluten-free food market vendors

Gluten-free Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,492.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Raisio plc, Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Valeo Foods Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gluten-free food market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global gluten-free food market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Bakery and confectionery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Bakery and confectionery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Bakery and confectionery products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bakery and confectionery products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cereals and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cereals and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cereals and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cereals and snacks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cereals and snacks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.

Exhibit 115: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Exhibit 118: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 121: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Exhibit 125: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key news



Exhibit 128: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Segment focus

12.7 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 130: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 135: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 136: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 137: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 138: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 139: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.9 Gruma SAB de CV

Exhibit 140: Gruma SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 141: Gruma SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Gruma SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Gruma SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.10 Hero AG

Exhibit 144: Hero AG - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hero AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Hero AG - Key offerings

12.11 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 147: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

12.12 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 151: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Nestle SA

Exhibit 156: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 157: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 159: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.14 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 161: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 164: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 166: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 167: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 169: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 171: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 172: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 175: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 176: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 178: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

