Gluten-free Food Market Size to Grow by USD 4,492.88 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for gluten-free bakery products to boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gluten-free food market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,492.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Growing demand for gluten-free bakery products notably drives the gluten-free food market growth. Gluten-free baked goods are now widely sold in supermarkets and specialty stores. Alternative flours such as almonds, coconut, and quinoa are used to make gluten-free baked goods. Gluten-free bakeries and manufacturers that can serve the needs of consumers with celiac disease and gluten intolerance, as well as those who choose a gluten-free diet for other health reasons, witness demand as a result of this trend. Hence, the market is expected to continue to grow, with baked goods playing a key role in driving this growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten-free Food Market 2023-2027

Gluten-free food market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global gluten-free food market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer gluten-free food in the market are Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Raisio plc, Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Valeo Foods Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Amys Kitchen Inc. - The company offers gluten-free foods such as burritos, rice mac and cheese, and cheese pizza.

The company offers gluten-free foods such as burritos, rice mac and cheese, and cheese pizza. Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - The company offers gluten-free foods such as baking flour, almond flour, and cassava flour.

The company offers gluten-free foods such as baking flour, almond flour, and cassava flour. Campbell Soup Co. - The company offers gluten-free foods such as tomato Juice, pace salsas, Prego Italian sauces, and Swanson broths.

Gluten-free Food Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (bakery and confectionery products, cereals and snacks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the bakery and confectionery products segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for gluten-free bakeries and confectionery, this segment is likely to remain a major savior in the market. The increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity drives the demand for gluten-free baked goods and sweets. Hence, such factors drive the market growth of gluten-free food during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gluten-free food market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gluten-free food market.

North America is estimated to account for 47% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional market's growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of celiac disease and the increasing number of gluten-free food options. Celiac disease leads to other medical problems including diabetes, down syndrome, and infertility. Thus, the University of Chicago Celiac Center is conducting an awareness program to educate people about the side effects of consuming gluten. Hence, such factors drive regional growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

Gluten-free Food Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing availability of gluten-free foods is an emerging trend in the gluten-free food market growth. The growing cases of celiac disease and gluten intolerance drive the availability of gluten-free foods to increase. For instance, global retailer Walmart looks to expand the gluten-free market by increasing consumer choice and increasing competition from grocery chains and supermarkets.

Furthermore, the line has expanded to include gluten-free cookies, pretzels, pasta dishes, and granola bars, many of which are made by Sam Mills in Romania. Hence, such trends boost the market growth of gluten-free food during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The high price of gluten-free food products is a challenge hindering the gluten-free food market growth. The gluten-free food market is small compared to the market for foods containing gluten. The high cost is due to the complexity involved in the manufacturing process of gluten-free foods.

Furthermore, rice and corn, the main ingredients used to replace wheat in gluten-free foods, are more expensive than wheat. Additionally, other costs of producing gluten-free food are certification, dedicated carriers to avoid cross-contamination, specialized supply chain, and logistics. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the gluten-free food market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Gluten-free Food Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gluten-free food market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gluten-free food market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gluten-free food market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gluten-free food market vendors

Gluten-free Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,492.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Raisio plc, Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Valeo Foods Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

