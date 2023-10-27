Gluten-free Food Market to grow by USD 4.4 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten-free food market size is expected to grow by USD 4.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Growing demand for gluten-free bakery products is notably driving the gluten-free food market. However, factors such as the high price of gluten-free food products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (bakery and confectionery products, cereals and snacks, and others ), distribution channel (offline and online ), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the bakery and confectionery products segment is significant during the forecast period. The demand for gluten-free baked goods and sweets is fuelled by the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. Therefore, the demand for gluten-free baked goods and confectionery has slowly increased over the years which has fuelled the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America accounts for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The main factors which is fuelling the market growth in North America are the increasing incidence of celiac disease and the increasing number of gluten-free food options. Hence, such factors will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The gluten-free food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Raisio plc, Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Valeo Foods Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd.

Gluten-free Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Raisio plc, Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Valeo Foods Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

