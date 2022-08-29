Gluten-Free Pasta Market Size to Grow by USD 313.01 mn, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa and Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co., Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Market Dynamics

The increasing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food is driving the growth of the gluten-free pasta market. However, factors such as the high price of gluten-free pasta may challenge the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co., Dr. Schar AG Spa, Ebro Foods SA, Jovial Foods Inc., LIVIVA Foods, Pedon SpA, Quinoa Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tribe 9 Foods LLC, and Windmill Organics Ltd. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - The company offers gluten-free pasta such as Rotini, Penne, and elbow pasta.

Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co. - The company offers gluten-free pasta such as gluten-free pasta alfredo with sage and gluten-free maize and rice penne pasta with chickpea and tomato sauce.

Dr. Schar AG Spa - The company offers gluten-free pasta, namely Bucatini.

Ebro Foods SA - The company offers gluten-free pasta, namely Ronzoni gluten-free pasta.

Jovial Foods Inc. - The company offers gluten-free pasta such as brown rice elbow pasta, and fusilli pasta.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the gluten-free pasta market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment contributes the largest share of the market growth. Offline stores such as specialty stores offer a wide variety of brands and product portfolios. Vendors and distributors can operate their own retail outlets to plan their budgets for advertising, promotions, marketing, brand building, training, and IT support. Such factors will drive the gluten-free pasta market growth during the forecast period.

segment contributes the largest share of the market growth. Offline stores such as specialty stores offer a wide variety of brands and product portfolios. Vendors and distributors can operate their own retail outlets to plan their budgets for advertising, promotions, marketing, brand building, training, and IT support. Such factors will drive the gluten-free pasta market growth during the forecast period. By geography, the market is classified into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . Europe will have the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the rising product launches. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Italy , Switzerland , France , and Greece are the key countries for the gluten-free pasta market in Europe .

Gluten-Free Pasta Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 313.01 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.68 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Italy, Switzerland, France, and Greece Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co., Dr. Schar AG Spa, Ebro Foods SA, Jovial Foods Inc., LIVIVA Foods, Pedon SpA, Quinoa Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tribe 9 Foods LLC, and Windmill Organics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: Chart on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 78: Chart on Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Greece - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Greece - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Exhibit 89: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Overview



Exhibit 90: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Segment focus

10.4 Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 93: Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Dr. Schar AG Spa

Exhibit 96: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Overview



Exhibit 97: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Key news



Exhibit 99: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Key offerings

10.6 Ebro Foods SA

Exhibit 100: Ebro Foods SA - Overview



Exhibit 101: Ebro Foods SA - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Ebro Foods SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Ebro Foods SA - Segment focus

10.7 Jovial Foods Inc.

Exhibit 104: Jovial Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Jovial Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Jovial Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Quinoa Corp.

Exhibit 107: Quinoa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Quinoa Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Quinoa Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 110: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 115: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Tribe 9 Foods LLC

Exhibit 119: Tribe 9 Foods LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Tribe 9 Foods LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Tribe 9 Foods LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Windmill Organics Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Windmill Organics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Windmill Organics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Windmill Organics Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

