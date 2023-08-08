Gluten free pizza crust market to grow by USD 1,841.92 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing consumer inclination for vegan pizza to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten-free pizza crust market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,841.92 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.25%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for gluten-free food products, increasing product launches, and expansion of retail stores offering gluten-free pizza crusts. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten Free Pizza Crust Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Amys Kitchen Inc., Authentic Foods, BFree Foods USA Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Califlour Foods, Chebe, Conagra Brands Inc., DeIorios Foods Inc., Dr. Schaer AG, GGZ srl, Ittella International LLC, KSKT Agro Mart Pvt. Ltd., MrJims. Pizza, Namaste Foods LLC, Nestle SA, OGGI FOODS Inc., The Essentials Baking Co., TULI HOUSE, US Foods Holding Corp., and Rich Products Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Gluten free pizza crust market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by product (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa).

The conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness about gluten intolerance and celiac disease drive the demand for this segment. As a result, several market vendors including Conagra Brands Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., and MrJims. Pizza, offer various varieties of gluten-free pizza crusts to cater to the increasing demand. Furthermore, the demand for innovative and exotic-flavored pizzas is more prominent among millennials, which leverages the gluten-free pizza crust market. Hence, due to such factors, the conventional segment of the gluten-free pizza crust market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Gluten free pizza crust market - Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The growing consumer inclination for vegan pizza is an emerging gluten-free pizza crust market trend. Health-conscious consumers prefer plant-based food products and ingredients, as they do not cause health issues.

Thus, the vegan diet has various health benefits, as it lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease and other metabolic disorders. Hence, due to such factors, the demand for gluten-free, vegan pizza is increasing among consumers.

Major Challenges

Stringent regulations, which result in product recalls challenge the growth of the gluten-free pizza crust market. The global gluten-free pizza crust market consists of almost similar rules and regulations across various countries.

Thus, most countries follow international food standards (Codex Alimentarius) to label their food products. In the US, a food labeled gluten-free should not include ingredients containing wheat, barley, rye, or crossbreeds of these grains. Thus, such regulations hinder market growth for gluten-free pizza during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Gluten Free Pizza Crust Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gluten-free pizza crust market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gluten-free pizza crust market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gluten-free pizza crust market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gluten-free pizza crust market vendors

Gluten free pizza crust market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,841.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Authentic Foods, BFree Foods USA Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Califlour Foods, Chebe, Conagra Brands Inc., DeIorios Foods Inc., Dr. Schaer AG, GGZ srl, Ittella International LLC, KSKT Agro Mart Pvt. Ltd., MrJims. Pizza, Namaste Foods LLC, Nestle SA, OGGI FOODS Inc., The Essentials Baking Co., TULI HOUSE, US Foods Holding Corp., and Rich Products Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

