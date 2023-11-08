Gluten-free products market size to grow by USD 5.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America will contribute 47% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gluten Free Products Market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.23 billion during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.66%. North America will contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to the rising incidence of celiac disease and the increasing options of gluten-free foods in restaurants. The US followed by Mexico and Canada are the major contributing countries in the region. Furthermore, various restaurants in North America are expanding their menu of gluten-free offerings as consumers are increasingly adopting gluten-free food in their regular diets. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the gluten-free products market in North America during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

The gluten-free products market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Rising awareness about the benefits of gluten-free products drives the growth of the gluten-free products market. Digestion-related side effects in certain individuals having celiac disease are caused by consuming gluten. The growing awareness of celiac disease is expected to significantly contribute to the gluten-free products market growth. Furthermore, there is a growing preference for gluten-free products among consumers. This is because of their several health benefits, such as improved cholesterol levels, digestion, and decreased intestine inflammation. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the gluten-free products market during the forecast period.

The high price of gluten-free products challenges the growth of the gluten-free products market. Rice and corn which is more expensive than wheat are some of the major ingredients in gluten-free products. Additionally, other main cost factors in the production of gluten-free products are certifications, exclusive carriers to avoid cross-contamination, specialized supply chains, and logistics which are significantly contributing to the high price of these products. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the gluten-free products market during the forecast period.

The growing gluten-free products presence through retail is an emerging gluten-free products market trend. There is a rise in the availability of gluten-free foods due to the rising instances of celiac disease and gluten intolerance. For instance, Walmart is partnering with Romanian company Sam Mills and has introduced its own private-label Great Value line with gluten-free cookies, pretzels, pasta meals, and granola bars. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the gluten-free products market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

The gluten free products market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Afterglow Cosmetics Inc., Alima Cosmetics Inc., Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Juvela Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC.

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

This gluten free products market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (bakery products, dairy or dairy alternatives, desserts and ice creams, meat or meat alternatives, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment includes departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants. Geographical presence, ease of production and inventory management, and goods transportation some are of the key factors on which organized retail is based. Hence, owing to such factors, the market in this segment is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

