Gluten-free products market size to grow by USD 5.23 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing gluten-free products presence through retail is the market trend, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gluten Free Products Market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.23 billion during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.66%. The growing gluten-free products presence through retail is an emerging gluten-free products market trend. There is a rise in the availability of gluten-free foods due to the rising instances of celiac disease and gluten intolerance. For instance, Walmart is partnering with Romanian company Sam Mills and has introduced its own private-label Great Value line with gluten-free cookies, pretzels, pasta meals, and granola bars. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the gluten-free products market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten Free Products Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,231.56 million Market structure USD Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, UK, and Germany

Key Company

The gluten-free products market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. The gluten free products market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Afterglow Cosmetics Inc., Alima Cosmetics Inc., Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Juvela Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC.

Geographical Analysis

North America will contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to the rising incidence of celiac disease and the increasing options of gluten-free foods in restaurants. The US followed by Mexico and Canada are the major contributing countries in the region. Furthermore, various restaurants in North America are expanding their menu of gluten-free offerings as consumers are increasingly adopting gluten-free food in their regular diets. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the gluten-free products market in North America during the forecast period.

Rising awareness about the benefits of gluten-free products drives the growth of the gluten-free products market.

Digestion-related side effects in certain individuals having celiac disease are caused by consuming gluten. The growing awareness of celiac disease is expected to significantly contribute to the gluten-free products market growth. Furthermore, there is a growing preference for gluten-free products among consumers. This is because of their several health benefits, such as improved cholesterol levels, digestion, and decreased intestine inflammation. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the gluten-free products market during the forecast period.

The high price of gluten-free products challenges the growth of the gluten-free products market.

Market Segmentation

This gluten free products market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (bakery products, dairy or dairy alternatives, desserts and ice creams, meat or meat alternatives, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment includes departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants. Geographical presence, ease of production and inventory management, and goods transportation some are of the key factors on which organized retail is based. Hence, owing to such factors, the market in this segment is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

In recent years, gluten-free products have witnessed a significant surge in demand, driven primarily by the growing awareness of health conditions such as celiac disease, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. These conditions have propelled consumers towards adopting gluten-free diets as a means to alleviate symptoms and promote overall well-being.

The prevalence of chronic conditions like chronic pulmonary disease and metabolic syndrome has further underscored the importance of dietary modifications, leading to an increased adoption of gluten-free alternatives. Moreover, individuals suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) have found relief in gluten-free diets, as gluten can exacerbate symptoms in sensitive individuals.

The rise of specialized dietary trends such as the paleo diet and keto diet has also contributed to the expansion of the gluten-free products market. Both diets emphasize the exclusion of grains containing gluten, thereby driving demand for dairy-free products and alternatives such as pulses.

Within the food industry, the bakery products segment has witnessed a notable shift towards gluten-free offerings to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Market leaders like Warburtons have introduced gluten-free options, recognizing the need to accommodate health-conscious consumers.

Innovations in product development have led to the introduction of unique alternatives like NUCO's Coconut Wraps, providing consumers with versatile and gluten-free options for sandwiches and wraps. Moreover, the convenience of ready-to-eat foods appeals to busy lifestyles, further driving the demand for gluten-free convenience foods.

Demographic trends also play a significant role in shaping the gluten-free products market, with millennials being particularly inclined towards health-conscious choices. Their willingness to experiment with alternative diets has propelled the growth of gluten-free offerings across various retail channels.

The retail landscape for gluten-free products encompasses traditional channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, where dedicated sections cater to the needs of health-conscious shoppers. Additionally, the online segment has emerged as a convenient avenue for consumers to access a wide range of gluten-free products, offering convenience and accessibility.

In conclusion, the gluten-free products market continues to thrive, driven by a confluence of factors including health concerns, dietary trends, and evolving consumer preferences. As awareness regarding gluten-related health issues grows, the demand for gluten-free alternatives is expected to further escalate, presenting lucrative opportunities for industry players to innovate and expand their product offerings.

Market Overview

The Gluten-Free Products Market continues to surge as awareness grows regarding health conditions like Celiac disease, Heart disease, and Diabetes, which necessitate gluten-free diets. With a rise in Obesity and Metabolic syndrome, consumers seek healthier alternatives, driving demand for gluten-free options. Furthermore, individuals managing Chronic pulmonary disease find relief in gluten-free diets, reducing inflammation. The market's expansion is also attributed to trends like the Paleo diet, aligning with gluten-free principles. Products catering to Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) sufferers further boost market growth. As the market flourishes, manufacturers innovate to meet diverse dietary needs, ensuring a wide array of Gluten-Free Products are readily available.

