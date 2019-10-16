Gluten-Free Products Market to Reach USD 7.91 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in product launches and R&D activities in the FMCG industry, Innovative advertisement techniques adopted by the manufacturers and raising awareness among the population pertaining to health issues associated with gluten consumption are some of the key factors driving the growth of the industry.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Gluten-free products market was valued at USD 4.35 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.91 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Gluten is a protein, naturally occurring in food-grains like wheat, barley, rye and spelt. Gluten is composed of two main proteins called glutenin and gliadin, out of which gliadin is responsible majorly for most of the health related issues. When it is mixed with water, the mixture results in glue like dough formation, it gives a soft and fluffy and yet elastic texture to the dough, in fact the name gluten is derived from glue like property possessed by this protein.

This property provides elastic, fluffy, chewy texture and ability to rise when baked, to the dough; however, gluten consumption can create health issues in certain people. Moreover, excess consumption of this products can lead to serious health issues like sensitivity, wheat allergy and celiac disease. According to the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), the celiac disease is affecting people from all the age groups including adults and elderly, while above 70% newly diagnosed patients and founded to be above 20 years of age. It is the diet which has a potential to cause intestinal damages by damaging the lining of the small intestine. For Celiac patients even a small proportion of gluten can release antibodies resulting in an attack on the intestine. Increase in disposable income and rise in awareness related to the side-effects of excess consumption is expected to drive the industry.

With an increase in standard of living among the population, more people have started preferring healthy products and cutting down of this products. Additionally launch of new products containing no or less gluten is on the rise which is further anticipated to propel the industry. For example, in May 2019, the Conagra Brands introduced Nitro Creamer and Sweet Foam products. However, high price products, increased risk of osteoporosis and cancer coupled with lack of awareness of health damages are expected to hinder the industry growth for this items.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Gluten-free products market is growing at a CAGR of 0% in Europe followed by North America and Asia Pacific , with 7.8 % and 7.4% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of celiac disease among the population is expected to boost the industry.

followed by and , with 7.8 % and 7.4% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of celiac disease among the population is expected to boost the industry. As of 2018, Bakery product segment is the dominating the product market which holds 44.1% of the global market. North American regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

and regions. Dairy products market is expected to be the grow with a CAGR of 4%.during forecast period 2019-2026 .However, associated side effects and costs are major challenge for the industry growth.

Pizzas and Pastas type segment was valued at USD 696.2 million and is expected reach USD 1,232.8 million by 2026. Pastas is expected to show high demand in European countries especially in Italy , France , Spain and Germany .

and is expected reach by 2026. Pastas is expected to show high demand in European countries especially in , , and . The key players are adopting various strategies like partnerships, expansion, new product launch, new line launch and mergers & acquisitions. For example, the Conagra Brands acquired Pinnacle Foods Inc., with an objective to expand their business and market share.

According to a study, 3 million people in U.S. suffer from celiac disease, which means 1 in every 133 people is suffering from this severe intestinal disease, however, only 1 in every 4,700 people receive official diagnosis while the others are not aware of this making them sick.

Celiac is a hereditary disease with almost no permanent treatment. The only solution for the celiac disease patients is to adopt 100% gluten-free diet.

Excess consumption of gluten makes it difficult to maintain a healthy body weight and often results in people getting overweight or obese, thereby, increasing the risk of health issues like irritable bowel syndrome, thyroid, pancreatic issues, liver disease and in extreme cases diabetes.

It helps in maintaining the elasticity in breads, cakes, bakery products and are extensively found in breads which is considered to be the staple food of European and North American countries.

Thus the incidences of health issues related to excess consumption of this stuffs are very common in these regions. However, most of the people are not aware about the health issues caused by gluten.

Key participants include Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), Pinnacle Foods Inc. (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), and Kellogg Company (US), Hero AG ( Switzerland ), Barilla GER Fratelli SPA ( Italy ), Pasia Plc ( Finland ), Genius Foods (UK), and Warburtons (UK).

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Gluten-free products market on the basis of type, source type, distribution channel type and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bakery Products

Pizzas & Pasta

Desserts & Savories

Dairy Products

Meat & Meat alternatives Corticosteroids

Others

Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oil-seeds & Pulses

Rice & Corn

Dairy & Meat Products

Lentils, Legumes and Beans

Others

Distribution Channel Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Conventional Stores

Hotels & Restaurants

Hospitals & Drugstores

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

France



UK

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

