Gluten-free Products Market worth $11.48 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

In addition to celiac disease, there are other driving elements contributing to the recent growth of the gluten-free market. Most consumers turn to gluten-free diets because of perceived health benefits such as improved digestion and increased energy levels. This is further fueled by rising awareness of gluten sensitivity and its potential impact on overall wellness. Moreover, it is the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle and eating habits that health-conscious and fitness-oriented people prefer. This leads to further curiosity regarding gluten-free products. Examples include the introductions of The Kraft Heinz Company (US) with Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop and The Hain Celestial Group with Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips in 2024. The Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop combines vanilla oat milk with a chocolate fudge shell, while the Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips contain vegetable-based flavors. Both products cater to rising consumer interest in new, allergen-friendly, healthier products that continue to fuel the growth of the gluten-free market.

The specialty stores category within the gluten-free products by distribution channels segment maintains a significant position throughout the forecast period.

Specialty stores like bakery stores, gourmet stores, and confectionery stores hold a significant share in the gluten-free products market because their offerings are specialized and well-complemented by personalized customer service. Bakery stores are in demand due to the variety in fresh, gluten-free baked items they are able to provide, meeting local taste preferences and individual nutritional requirements. Gourmet stores appeal to health-oriented consumers and often carry a hand-selected line of high-quality gluten-free products that may include specialty or gourmet items. The confectionery outlets also sell gluten-free sweets and other indulgence products that the sweet-tooth-craving individual with an allergy may desire. For instance, Whole Foods Market has introduced a wide range of gluten-free product offerings and, by doing so, strengthened its market position and established itself as a reliable source for gluten-free customers. Specialized channels meet particular consumer needs and serve to make the market more accessible.

The pizzas & pastas category within the gluten-free products by type segment maintains a significant position throughout the forecast period.

Gluten-free pizzas and pastas accounts for a significant percentage of the gluten-free products market due to their popularity and versatility. These products will remain higher in demand because of the conveniences and the option for traditional Italian food without gluten that they afford to gluten-intolerant people and health-conscious consumers alike. This segment involves key players such as The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), and Silly Yaks - For Real Taste (Australia), providing a vast portfolio of gluten-free options. In March 2024, The Kraft Heinz Company (US) announced its version of gluten-free mac 'n' cheese under the brand name KD Gluten Free. This move caters to the rising demand for gluten-free alternatives while maintaining taste and quality to strengthen Kraft Heinz's position in the market. These innovative pizzas and pastas drive significant growth, reflecting the segment's robust consumer demand.

In European region, Italy is poised to maintain its dominant position within the gluten-free products market throughout the forecast period.

Italy represents the highest market share in the gluten-free products market in the European region, owing to its high demand from consumers and strong market growth. Italy holds an important position due to its very strong tradition in bakery products, and adaptation to gluten-free alternatives by catering to the local demand and several million tourists. Some of the key players in the Italian market are Farmo S.p.A. (Italy), Dr. Schär AG / SPA (Italy), and Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A (Italy), all headquartered in Italy. The companies hold important market shares in the gluten-free segment owing to their innovative products offered in the market and reaching the consumers due to an extensive distribution network. The various products that Farmo S.p.A offers are gluten-free bakery products, while Dr. Schär AG / SPA has a wide gluten-free portfolio of products, and Barilla also offers gluten-free pasta variants to suit wide consumer tastes. All these firms together give Italy an edge in the gluten-free market and grow the market hence meeting the rising demand for gluten-free products among consumers.

The key players in the market are The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), General Mills Inc. (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Kellanova (US), Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (Italy), Raisio Oyj (Finland), Dr. Schär AG / SPA (Italy), Ecotone (France), Enjoy Life (US), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (England), Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Food (UK), Silly Yaks - For Real Taste (Australia), and Norside Foods Ltd. (UK).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets