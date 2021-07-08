Gluten-Free Vegan Vegetarian Multivitamin Immune Support Capsules with Elderberry from Boost Biotic Debuts

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Biotic is pleased to announce that its new product, Vegetarian Multivitamin Immune Support Capsules, is now up for sale. According to the brand, this naturally effective integrative health therapy offers an effective combination of clinically proven ingredients. The product is gluten-free and helps users restore total body wellness.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people are understandably concerned with the health of their immune systems. "At Boost Biotic, we share the public's concerns," company spokesperson Mahesh Yadav stated." We saw the need for an immune support multivitamin that anyone can use, even if they are vegan, vegetarian, or on specialized diets such as keto or gluten-free."

Yadav went on to share some of the ingredients included in the company's Vegetarian Multivitamin and their immune system benefits:

Vitamin C: A water-soluble vitamin well known for its role in supporting a healthy immune system

Vitamin D: Regulates the absorption of calcium and phosphorus and facilitates the normal function of the immune system.

Magnesium: Keeps the immune system strong, helps strengthen muscles and bones and supports many body functions from cardiac functions to brain functions.

Zinc: Strengthens the immune system, helps heal wounds and supports normal growth.

Selenium: Neutralizes excess free radicals and protects cells from damage caused by oxidative stress.

Elderberry: Packed with antioxidants and vitamins that may boost the immune system.

Olive leaf extract: A potent source of antioxidants that support the immune system.

Andrographis herb powder: Natural immune-booster widely used to treat cold and flu symptoms.

Kudzu root powder: Offers excellent anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.

Boneset extract: Used to reduce fever, increase urine output, and treat constipation.

N-Acetyl L-Cysteine: Boosts the immune system, suppresses viral replication, and reduces inflammation.

Garlic bulb powder: An antiseptic, antibacterial, and antifungal agent that fights infections.

Turmeric root extract: Curcumin, a compound found in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties that help boost immunity.

Oregano leaf powder: A natural antifungal that supports the immune system and protects against toxins.

The manufacturer recommends one tablet daily for immune health. For common cold symptoms, 2-4 tablets can be taken daily for best results.

About Boost Biotic

Boost Biotic is a premium supplement brand that strives to help individuals achieve peak health by providing the highest quality supplements made right here in the USA. Founded in 2020, we offer a range of ever-growing supplements, visit www.boostbiotic.com.

