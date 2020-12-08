Gluware 4.0 Empowers Enterprises Through New Cloud-Delivered Intelligent Network Automation with Expanded Access, Flexibility and Performance

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc ., the leading provider of Intelligent Network Automation, today unveiled Gluware 4.0, its next-generation, cloud-delivered intent-based network automation platform. Gluware 4.0 introduces an expanded feature set and customization to help any sized network team automate the management, maintenance, and security of increasingly complex, mission-critical enterprise networks. Its new multi-engine architecture automates networking functions across a growing list of multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-cloud infrastructures to enhance the network agility, performance, and security that today's complex enterprise networks require.

Gluware 4.0's new SaaS model simplifies the user onboarding and management process and introduces a free pricing tier for inventory management, providing greater access to intelligent network automation capabilities for enterprises of all sizes. Gluware facilitates the growing need of organizations to shift from costly, error-prone and time-consuming network management to code-free intent-based network automation to enhance network security, reduce time to value and to improve agility and return on IT investment.

"Today many enterprises are transforming their IT architecture. Whether that transformation started during or before pandemic, businesses are faced with data-centric environments and increasingly distributed networks. Network management and maintenance have become more costly and difficult as networks span complex clouds, domains, and devices," said Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, Network Management, Enterprise Management Associates. "When this happens, costs spiral out of control, network security is threatened, and interoperability suffers. To mitigate these issues, enterprises should look for intelligent and flexible automation solutions, like those offered in Gluware 4.0."

The adoption of network automation faces a number of barriers including vendor lock-in and a lack of consistency, standardization, and portability between infrastructure providers that limits businesses' abilities to move beyond basic network automation, according to Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration Tools. Gluware 4.0 supports an expanded array of network devices and operating systems from leading vendors, including Juniper Networks, as well as the latest operating system from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company – AOS-CX, a leading converged platform gaining traction in the enterprise – and support for AOS-Switch and ProVision. Gluware 4.0 also integrates with Terraform to automate multi-cloud networks.

"Gluware's unique platform brings intent-driven automation to real-world heterogeneous networks built up over many years. Their support for AOS-CX will help customers adopt modern networking capabilities such as built-in analytics and self-validation more easily, and with more ongoing automation, than would otherwise be possible," said Michael Dickman, SVP for Product Management at Aruba. "Aruba is committed to open, multi-vendor networking and is glad to integrate with vendors like Gluware who share that vision for customer-first value creation."

Gluware 4.0 introduces two new network automation offerings, Gluware Pro and Gluware Enterprise . Gluware Pro is a cloud-delivered SaaS automation application suite powered by the Gluware Secure Gateway to achieve security and rapid onboarding in an easy to consume subscription model including a free-tier for network discovery and inventory. The Gluware Secure Gateway provides an onramp to Gluware running in AWS, encrypting the control messages from the cloud and performs multi-engine provisioning activities to each network device. Gluware Pro is packaged for up to 2,000 devices per customer.

Gluware Enterprise, a robust application suite, is optimized for the largest and most complex enterprises, automating global networks with distributed Gluware Zone Engines in geographic or logical groups for high scalability and security. Gluware Zone Engines enable customers to distribute multiple Gluware provisioning engines in strategic geographical locations to achieve the scale and performance required for tens of thousands of devices per enterprise. Gluware Enterprise is customizable with multiple deployment options including on-premises, customer cloud (AWS or Azure), Azure Marketplace delivered or Gluware hosted on AWS.

"The networking demands of the enterprise are changing drastically as digital transformation and remote work adoption accelerate alongside the pandemic. Cloud-enabled network automation is a vital lifeline to those in I&O roles who need to mitigate the complexity of rapidly evolving enterprise networks," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder, Gluware. "Gluware 4.0 is the industry's first cloud-delivered intelligent automation platform for multi-domain, multi-vendor and multi-cloud networks that combines the intelligence, security and feature sets to transform enterprise networks from manually built and maintained, to fully automated and secure, so complexity is never an issue."

Gluware 4.0 introduces a number of new core capabilities and user benefits, including:

Expanded Network Vendor Support – Support for Aruba AOS-CX, AOS-Switch and ProVision; and Juniper Networks' Junos OS for the EX, MX, QFX and SRX platforms help customers manage complex network configurations and deliver change at scale with the confidence of declarative automation.

– Support for Aruba AOS-CX, AOS-Switch and ProVision; and Juniper Networks' Junos OS for the EX, MX, QFX and SRX platforms help customers manage complex network configurations and deliver change at scale with the confidence of declarative automation. Multi-Cloud Network Automation – Integration with Terraform enables users to automate the configuration of public cloud infrastructure including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

– Integration with Terraform enables users to automate the configuration of public cloud infrastructure including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. EVPN-VXLAN Multi-vendor Reference Design Package – Config modeling application enables simple automation of advanced architecture with standards-based leaf-routed/ERB and Juniper spine-routed/CRB support.

– Config modeling application enables simple automation of advanced architecture with standards-based leaf-routed/ERB and Juniper spine-routed/CRB support. Gluware Dashboard – User-definable dashboards help customers quickly assimilate critical information in an actionable and fully integrated new design.

– User-definable dashboards help customers quickly assimilate critical information in an actionable and fully integrated new design. Config Search – Search functionality across any or all device configurations aids in troubleshooting, building audits and automating network features.

– Search functionality across any or all device configurations aids in troubleshooting, building audits and automating network features. Ad- Hoc Query – The automated checking of each device configuration or state saves time when troubleshooting and performing assessments.

– The automated checking of each device configuration or state saves time when troubleshooting and performing assessments. Syslog Integration – Real-time multi-vendor change notifications enhance the management of increasingly frequent network changes.

– Real-time multi-vendor change notifications enhance the management of increasingly frequent network changes. Enhanced OS Manager Engine - Expanded OS Manager capabilities improve the ability to successfully execute OS upgrades in complex deployments.

- Expanded OS Manager capabilities improve the ability to successfully execute OS upgrades in complex deployments. Cisco License Inventory Report – Automatic network audits for Cisco licensing and smart licensing enable customers to perform their own audits to save time and money.

– Automatic network audits for Cisco licensing and smart licensing enable customers to perform their own audits to save time and money. Enhanced Audit Capabilities – Finer control of audit rules can help validate individual configurations independently, verify when order matters, and group commands into a single set, expanding audit use-cases and simplifying results.

– Finer control of audit rules can help validate individual configurations independently, verify when order matters, and group commands into a single set, expanding audit use-cases and simplifying results. User Defined System Banners – Default system banners defined by users show required information like company policies and legal disclaimers when logging into the Gluware system.

Gluware 4.0 is now generally available in Gluware Pro and Enterprise offerings. To learn more, click here .

Customer and Partner Quotes

"Gluware gives us a single pane of glass to manage our entire network as a single entity, changing the way we do business. The platform enabled us to standardize our configs, manage OS upgrades across our suite of Juniper products, and to detect change in the network - all improving security and compliance while increasing agility and reducing operational cost," said Mike Pazarena, Network Engineer, Network Services Group, First Bank.

"Gluware's new 4.0 release is ideal for organizations that want to painlessly and rapidly adopt automation. It adds the ability for smaller organizations to adopt Gluware's intelligent automation without the need to install and maintain the full-blown Gluware instance. The new Gluware Pro offering can support up to 2,000 network devices and introduces a secure cloud-based control system that organizations can use without having to maintain another network management tool. Organizations with more than 2,000 devices also have the benefit of the same 4.0 updates in Gluware Enterprise," said Terry Slattery, Principal Architect, NetCraftsman.

"Gluware 4.0 addresses one of the most pressing issues of our day, that is multi-cloud automation integration. Every IT department needs to review this offering," said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chair, ONUG.

About Gluware

In today's world, it is a strategic imperative for global enterprise IT to prevent critical outages, enhance network security, and keep up with ever-changing business requirements through increased network agility. As the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, Gluware adds a powerful layer of intelligence to any existing or new enterprise network, with code-free apps that automate and orchestrate mission-critical network tasks at scale. Gluware's patented Intent-Based Networking (IBN) technology is automating the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises across a complex tapestry of vendors, technologies, infrastructure and standards, helping to keep them "always on" while reducing the risk of human-induced errors or planning omissions. The Gluware Application Suite dramatically reduces an organization's time to value and is deployed in the networks of Global 2000 enterprises including leaders across industries from Pharma to Finance.

