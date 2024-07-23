Gluware 5.4 Revolutionizes Network Automation with the Industry's Best Discovery Capability, Seamless Ansible Playbook Integration, and Limitless Customization

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the release of Gluware 5.4, a groundbreaking update that significantly expands the platform's prebuilt and multi-vendor capabilities. Gluware 5.4 empowers IT leaders with unmatched network discovery – the industry's most comprehensive for efficient device onboarding – alongside the ability to seamlessly run Ansible Playbook tasks directly within Gluware, and add custom commands for unprecedented control and automation flexibility. Gluware 5.4 builds upon the company's commitment to delivering the industry's most user-friendly and most reliable prebuilt, multi-vendor network automation platform.

"Network downtime is becoming a relic of the past for many enterprises thanks to intelligent network automation and self-operating and self-healing enterprise networks," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware. "In today's hyper-connected world, businesses operate at lightning speed, and even a minor network blip can have a major ripple effect. Gluware's laser-focus on intelligent network automation empowers IT leaders to enter this new era of connectivity with confidence. Gluware 5.4 delivers the industry's most powerful network discovery capabilities, seamless Ansible Playbook task integration, and unmatched customization – all designed to ensure peak network performance and empower IT teams to focus on what matters most: driving business innovation."

Gluware 5.4 Ushers in a New Era of Network Automation with Key Enhancements:

Updated Network Discovery: Gluware 5.4 boasts the industry's most powerful discovery capabilities, providing a comprehensive and insightful view of your entire network landscape. The redesigned network discovery UI offers an intuitive user experience, while a new subnet-based search functionality and a create search job functionality helps users to streamline the discovery process. This is in addition to the existing seeded device and neighbor discovery method that uses ARP, LLDP and CDP.

Native Ansible Playbook Execution: Gluware 5.4 empowers users to seamlessly run Ansible playbook tasks directly within the Gluware platform. This is provided in the Network RPA app and provides new drag-and-drop tasks to run any user-defined playbook on a remote system with programmatic integration with the response using JSON.

Limitless Customization: Gluware 5.4 grants users unprecedented control over their network automation. The platform now allows you to add your own commands and tailor functionalities to meet your specific needs in the Network RPA app.

Additional Platform Upgrades:

Streamlined ServiceNow CMDB Sync Configuration: The update simplifies ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) sync configuration, ensuring seamless data flow and source of truth synchronization with the ability to easily define if Gluware or ServiceNow is the source for each field.

Allow List Commands: Gluware 5.4 introduces new configuration options for granular control over Command Line Interface (CLI) commands executed from the Gluware platform. These options allow administrators to define user policies for both read and write access, significantly reducing risk by ensuring only authorized commands are executed.

Expanded Vendor Support: Gluware 5.4 delivers multi-vendor support across its entire automation suite, enabling IT teams to manage heterogeneous network environments with exceptional efficiency. This update expands support in key areas: OS Manager: Automate OS upgrades/downgrades/patches for Cisco IOS XR and HPE/Aruba Aruba-CX devices. Config Model Editor: Simplify configuration management for Cisco IOS XR devices. Topology: Gain comprehensive network visibility with expanded support for Arista EOS. NIST Integration: Strengthen security posture with NIST CVE support for Arista EOS and Fortinet FortiGate devices. Enhanced OS Options Support: Manage Arista EOS, Cisco NXOS, and Juniper Junos devices with new features including the ability to ignore file integrity checks on standby supervisors, perform HA pair health checks, monitor boot flash status, and execute file system cleanups.

Gluware 5.4 delivers multi-vendor support across its entire automation suite, enabling IT teams to manage heterogeneous network environments with exceptional efficiency. This update expands support in key areas: Network RPA Enhancements: Gluware 5.4 further extends the power of Network RPA with new features that streamline automation workflows, including drag-and-drop process automation, operational command execution, and per-target execution capabilities.

To learn more about the latest updates and features in Gluware 5.4, watch our on-demand webinar briefing .

About Gluware

Gluware powers the world's most complex enterprise networks with enterprise-grade, prebuilt, multi-vendor, intelligent network automation. The leading choice of the Global 2000, Gluware's out-of-the-box, self-operating platform handles millions of network changes simultaneously, flawlessly, and in minutes, saving businesses significant time and resources. Gluware is the only turnkey, intelligent network automation software platform that automates enterprise networks in as little as 30 days. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

