Gluware Announces GenAI-Powered Co-Pilot for NetDevOps, Integrations with NetBox and GitHub

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced a series of new offerings and capabilities that will help network engineers, operators and automation developers deliver network security, AI-readiness, and performance assurance better, faster and more affordably, using flawless intent-based intelligent network automation.

Firstly, Gluware is expanding its Gluware.ai product line with the announcement of the GenAI-powered Co-Pilot for NetDevOps. This new offering, which is the second Gluware.ai product, leverages generative AI to exponentially accelerate do-it-yourself (DIY) network automation coding by up to 100X, empowering teams to build better intelligent network automation faster than ever before.

Gluware continues to expand the capabilities of its unified intelligent network automation and orchestration platform for NetDevOps and is introducing integrations with NetBox and GitHub. The NetBox integration allows NetBox users to automate devices directly from their NetBox repository, while the GitHub integration enables Gluware developers to build audits and configuration models as part of their infrastructure-as-code CI/CD pipeline, allowing for seamless collaboration with the GitHub community. These integrations build upon recent Ansible and ServiceNow integrations and are part of an API exchange and vendor ecosystem with over 200 integrations.

Central to Gluware's innovations is Gluware DIAL™ (Device Interaction and Automation Layer), which revolutionizes how networks are automated, using a unified intelligent API layer for multi-vendor networks to enable hands-off network automation, full remediation, and near real-time compliance auditing for configuration and security policy. For DIY, Gluware DIAL replaces the need to write hundreds of scripts for thousands of devices with a single intent-based data model and intuitive drag-and-drop navigation. This groundbreaking approach enables flawless network automation, dramatically reducing the time it takes to automate the networks while accelerating network transformation.

"Today's networks need to be lightning fast, flawlessly managed, and future-ready – not just IT networks, but IoT networks as well," said Jeff Gray, CEO, Gluware. "The future of business is intelligent, and the foundation for that is a robust, adaptable, automated, and secure network. Our DIAL technology, along with our new offerings, continues to shape and reinforce this intelligent foundation, empowering enterprises to consistently raise the bar in the face of unprecedented technological demands."

This sentiment is echoed by industry analysts, with Gartner predicting in its latest Hype Cycle for I&O Automation that 30% of enterprises will automate more than half of their network activities by 2026, underscoring the growing importance of network automation in the enterprise landscape.

Linux Command and Python in RPA and Simplified CLI Commands

Gluware is also expanding its network RPA (Robotic Process Automation) capabilities with native Python script integration and a new Linux Command RPA task, enabling network teams to manage Linux-based network hardware and servers directly from the Gluware platform using a powerful terminal.

Moreover, Gluware is bringing stabilization and predictability to brownfield estates more easily and faster than ever. With simplified command line interface (CLI) commands, Gluware lets users deploy CLI configurations faster and more accurately. This complements Gluware's industry-leading audit and discovery engine, which was previously announced with the release of Gluware 5.4.

"Gluware's intent-based intelligent network automation, featuring DIAL, is essential in today's always-on, highly complex network environments," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer, Gluware. "We are committed to putting these critical capabilities into the hands of as many network teams as possible, empowering them to build and manage better, more secure, AI-ready networks. Infrastructure failures aren't just inconvenient, they're costly and damaging for organizations on every level. As an industry, we can no longer afford to stand idly by and accept network incidents as normal. We all need to do better and strive for Downtime Zero."

Under the theme 'The future is flawless and exponentially faster: building and managing a better network using intelligent network automation and AI-driven solutions,' Gluware will showcase its new offerings and capabilities at the ONUG Fall 2024 conference, taking place on October 23-24 in New York City. Attendees can visit Gluware booth #402 to experience firsthand how Gluware's intelligent network automation and AI-driven solutions are shaping the future of networking.

