Gluware Debuts New Integrations and Industry-First Enhancements to Its Intelligent Network Automation Platform at ONUG

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ONUG Fall 2019) – Gluware, Inc. today announced key enhancements to the Gluware® Intelligent Network Automation platform at ONUG Fall 2019. Gluware Automation v3.6 extends the platform API capabilities including integrations with the Mist and Ansible platforms and introduces industry-first lifecycle management and infrastructure integration enhancements. The new version was developed in response to a growing list of global enterprise customers seeking to scale their network automation capabilities to work in their current environment and across more nodes to be faster within their complex networks. Unique in the industry, Gluware is the only solution that offers this level of Intent-Based network automation capabilities without coding or scripting and in support of a tapestry of automation solutions for multi-vendor, brownfield and greenfield networks.

Gluware Automation v3.6 brings improved lifecycle management to customers. For the first time, companies can use the new Intelligent Model Discovery (IMD) Workflow in the Gluware platform to read in an existing device configuration. IMD dynamically data-models the features configured on the fly, turning them into internal or external policy and able to automate changes across hundreds or thousands of nodes – without any programming. This puts the power of "infrastructure as code" into the hands of network engineers enabling powerful automation with no IT staff coding required. Gluware's intelligent platform reads in and identifies specific configuration parameters – like standard globals including Banner, DNS, NTP, SNMP, SYSLOG, etc. – and easily assign those "standard golden policies" to hundreds or thousands of nodes to ensure configuration consistency. Gluware has also added the ability to perform state assessment to perform pre- and post-checks to ensure devices are in the proper operational state before and after a change or OS upgrade.

In v3.6, Gluware has enhanced its published API, adding full support for its Config Drift and Audit app capability. Enabled through the API, Gluware has enabled Juniper Networks AI- driven Mist platform to deliver an integrated solution enhancing the experience of the end user from the Mist wireless edge across a multi-vendor, brownfield network infrastructure. The combined Mist-Gluware solution executes automated network tasks when degraded performance related to the network is measured from the Mist cloud.

Also in v3.6 Gluware has published an Ansible plug-in enabling Ansible to use Gluware's dynamic inventory and create the required inventory files to run Ansible playbooks, which were previously manually created and maintained. Gluware is committed to releasing a growing suite of Ansible integrations including a broad spectrum of modules providing a bridge between DevOps and NetOps enterprise teams. This empowers enterprises to continue to leverage Ansible, but can now also implement the intelligence of Gluware declarative automation into their frameworks.

The latest Gluware Intelligent Network Automation release offers:

Improved Lifecycle Management

New OS Manager Application: Enhances Gluware's current OS upgrade capability to simplify the process for IT operations to define and run policies for operating system patches, upgrades and downgrades reliably and at scale. The new app introduces an integrated distributed file server to most effectively deliver the desired software image to the network devices around the world.



Intelligent Model Discovery Workflow: this powerful new Workflow enables a network engineer to use Gluware to read in network features and their configurations off an existing network device and dynamically created automated network policy to use network wide. This significantly minimizes the onboarding time to create network features and configuration policy.



State Assessment: Gluware enables the ability to perform pre/post checks of the operational state and incorporate into every configuration change and OS upgrade. The result of the state assessment can be used to compare pre/post change operations and can be used to verify expected state or a value for a parameter, like number of neighbors or routes.

Enhanced Infrastructure Integration

Enhanced published GluAPI enabling the full capability of the Config Drift and Audit app



Mist API Integration – enables the Mist system to make API calls to Gluware to perform drift and audit of the network to correlate a change or mis-configuration which can be affecting wireless performance



Ansible plug-in leveraging Gluware's Device Inventory, enabling automatic, real-time creation of the inventory file required for each playbook



Gluware is now offering an online test-drive available upon request https://gluware.com/test-drive-request/

Expanded vendor support

Blue Coat ProxySG OS



Cisco ACI



Dell DNOS9

Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder, Gluware, said: "IT organizations increasingly struggle to keep up with efficiently and effectively automating and orchestrating their complex, global networks. Gluware 3.6 opens the door for companies that need to unlock the potential of their unique enterprise network architecture including those working with Mist or Ansible."

Bob Friday, CTO Mist (A Juniper Networks Company), said: "As a leader in AI-driven networking, Mist is eager to work with vendors like Gluware to ensure that the benefits of automation are extended across the IT stack. This integration, which is possible thanks to our open and programmable cloud and integrated AI-engine and Marvis service, minimizes configuration and troubleshooting times and saves operational costs for joint Mist / Gluware customers."

The company will also provide a keynote talk and a presentation at ONUG, in addition to exhibiting in the Digital Transformation Showcase. In the Gluware keynote and POC presentation, Gluware will demonstrate how it is helping to solve the problem of real-world network automation by providing a solution with turnkey functionality and rapid onboarding of the brownfield network without requiring programming.

Gluware afternoon keynote – Perspective from Inside the Trenches: Real-World Network Automation, by Jeff Gray , CEO with guests Kevin Carney , Retired Principal Network Architect Mastercard and Salvatore Rannazzisi , Associate Director, Network Architecture ture, Merck, on October 16 , 1:40 - 2:00 ET

, CEO with guests , Retired Principal Network Architect Mastercard and , Associate Director, Network Architecture ture, Merck, on , Gluware POC – "Identify and Mitigate Threats to Your Network Using Gluware," by Michael Haugh , Vice President of Product Management, on October 16 , 3:35 - 3:45 ET

