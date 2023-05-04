Gluware Earns Three Stevie Awards Wins, Including Best No Code/Low Code Platform, in 2023 American Business Awards®

Company receives marquee wins and high praise in technical and business categories for its robust intelligent network automation and orchestration capabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, received Gold Stevie® Awards in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® for both the No Code/Low Code Platform category and the Software-Defined Infrastructure category. Additionally, the company received the Bronze Stevie® Award in a Most Innovative Company of the Year category. This is the third consecutive year Gluware was recognized in the Software Defined Infrastructure category and the second consecutive year for the Most Innovative Company category. As a new addition to the 2023 American Business Awards, Gluware is the first Gold winner for the No Code/Low Code Platform category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Gluware's collection of wins in this year's American Business Awards reflects the scope of the company's growth in the past year as they continue to define Intelligent Network Automation and drive innovation in the industry. The launch of Gluware 5 in November 2022 expanded the capabilities of the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation Suite and helped the company retain its place of prominence in the Software Defined Infrastructure Category. No Code/Low Code solutions deliver unparalleled time to value for enterprises with limited resources and continuously growing IT needs. Delivering true no-code capabilities, the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation Suite demonstrated both the ability to unlock network hyperautomation and rapid value for enterprises. This case was represented in commentary provided by an American Business Awards judge:

"Gluware has demonstrated remarkable achievements in the network automation market, leveraging its unique features such as out-of-the-box solutions, intelligence to handle complexity, and easy customization to help global enterprises ensure resilience and unlock digital transformation at scale," said an anonymous American Business Awards judge. "The company's approach to network automation has enabled it to stand out in a highly competitive market and offer solutions that deliver rapid usability, deployment speed, and time-to-value."

"The market need for network hyperautomation across industries is undeniable, and Gluware is proud to deliver a solution that unlocks the automated network as the platform for business transformation at scale," said Mike Haugh, VP of Product Marketing, Gluware. "It is great to see our success affirmed by the American Business Awards judges. Our culture of innovation will ensure we remain the most capable solution on the market and continue to provide a compelling ROI for our customers."

About Gluware

Gluware provides the leading intelligent network automation suite for Global 2000 enterprises, trusted across industries from finance to pharma. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises, keeping them secure and in compliance. The company's code-free, multi-vendor solutions and intent-based approach to network automation reduce the business risk of outages while lowering costs and increasing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

