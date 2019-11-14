Gluware, Inc. Wins 2019 Sacramento Region Innovation Award for Software

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation for enterprise networks, today announced that it has won the 2019 Sacramento Region Innovation Award in the Software Category. The Gluware Intelligent Network Automation platform enables large enterprises to manage the growing scale and complexity of their networks without requiring limited programming resources.

The 2019 Sacramento Region Innovation Awards is a well-known award program for leading Sacramento-based companies with products that stand out in the marketplace, address real-world issues, disrupt their market segment and bring large-scale economic impact to the region. Products, services and processes developed within the nine-county region are judged on novelty, market need, economic impact and disruption.

The Gluware Intelligent Network Automation platform empowers customers to keep critical multi-vendor networks up to date and in policy while enabling new features that address changing business requirements. With Gluware, large enterprise customers automate inventory, audit, configuration management, network OS updates and advanced network operations workflows for thousands of devices that comprise their global, multi-vendor networks. This approach improves security and agility while significantly reducing manual misconfigurations, downtime and operational costs.

Roger Akers, managing partner, Akers Capital LLC, said: "One of the single worst business decisions I have made is not investing in Gluware. The level of innovation and trust they have built in their community is truly great."

Dave Sanders, board member, Sacramento Angels, said: "I have watched the progress of Gluware since its inception. The quality of their executive team is beyond reproach and has allowed them to innovate rapidly and outpace their competition. It's great to have a world-class tech company headquartered in our region."

Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder, Gluware, said: "This award recognizes the decade-long commitment of our company's leadership team and staff to deliver a game-changing network automation solution to the market. We value being part of the Sacramento business community and look forward to many more years of fruitful interaction and mutual support."

