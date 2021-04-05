Gluware Introduces Intelligent Network Automation for Cisco SD-WAN and Cisco Meraki, Showcases Public Cloud IaaS Automation at Tech Field Day Exclusive at Cisco Live Global 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leading provider of Intelligent Network Automation for enterprise networks, will showcase the newest capabilities available in its Gluware intent-based network automation platform today at Tech Field Day Exclusive at Cisco Live Global 2021 . New features include the ability to safely and securely automate complex deployments including public cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Cisco SD-WAN, and Cisco Meraki. These unique capabilities allow organizations to automate both traditional and modern API-based networks using network controllers and/or public clouds. With these latest updates, organizations can use Gluware code-free software to automate networks quickly and effectively without dramatic changes to IT skill sets or significant time and resource investment to build network automation infrastructure.

Public cloud adoption has accelerated during the global health crisis. With IT spending on cloud services estimated to grow 18.4 percent in 2021, according to Gartner, enterprises migrating to the cloud often face challenges implementing standardized network configurations and ensuring that cloud configurations are secure and compliant when connected to corporate networks. This makes it difficult for network operations teams to manage networks as they extend into the cloud. With a focus on delivering these capabilities for users in Cisco and other environments, Gluware developed these latest capabilities to unify networks and cloud, reduce time-consuming network management, and enhance network security.

"As more enterprises move to the public cloud, they find that legacy processes and tooling for network management become insufficient and unsafe. This leads to escalating costs, decreasing performance and increasing security vulnerabilities that could be easily solved by the right automation capabilities," said Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder of Gluware. "We're releasing the new capabilities in Gluware 4.0 at Tech Field Day at Cisco Live today to extend the value of intelligent network automation from Gluware to the wider Cisco user community, offering a single unified automation layer for Cisco technologies in multi-vendor environments and public clouds that ensures network teams can mitigate the growing complexity of modern IT."

The Gluware public cloud IaaS automation capability uses the Terraform(r) integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to automate complex deployments including multiple Amazon Virtual Private Networks (VPCs) along with a Transit Gateway, Internet Gateway and more. Gluware is also able to automate 3rd party virtual network functions, like virtual Cisco CSR 1000v routers spun up in an AWS environment, through native IOS including the ability to convert, then automate in SD-WAN mode. Gluware provides automation via CLI to physical and virtual vEdge and ISR devices and API through the Cisco vManage Controller to automate SD-WAN enabled access to on premises and cloud resources.

Many enterprise IT teams deploy SD-WAN to reduce cost and simplify operations of the WAN network. But making changes to hundreds, if not thousands, of devices can be painstaking without automation. Similarly, Cisco Meraki has enabled enterprise IT teams to become more comfortable with management systems that reside in the cloud to manage switch and WiFi networks. But even simple changes require dozens of clicks in the vendor user interface, per device. The Cisco SD-WAN and Cisco Meraki automation capabilities from Gluware provide abstraction and simplification to address the problem of manual changes through a unified user interface, limiting template sprawl and manual changes. Gluware also offers the ability to automate Cisco Meraki through an API providing a simplified and streamlined way to automate changes.

About Gluware

In today's world, it is a strategic imperative for global enterprise IT to prevent critical outages, enhance network security, and keep up with ever-changing business requirements through increased network agility. As the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, Gluware adds a powerful layer of intelligence to any existing or new enterprise network, with code-free apps that automate and orchestrate mission-critical network tasks at scale. Gluware's patented Intent-Based Networking (IBN) technology is automating the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises across a complex tapestry of vendors, technologies, infrastructure and standards, helping to keep them "always on" while reducing the risk of human-induced errors or planning omissions. The Gluware Application Suite dramatically reduces an organization's time to value and is deployed in the networks of Global 2000 enterprises including leaders across industries from Pharma to Finance.

