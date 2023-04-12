Gluware Launches Accelerate Partner Program to Fuel New Revenue Opportunities for Channel Partners through Intelligent Network Automation

Gluware's 'Channel-First' strategy accelerates profitable growth and value for partners with new resources, support and tools

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the launch of its Accelerate Partner Program, which enables partners to capitalize on the growing global demand for network automation through Gluware's low-code/no-code solutions. With this launch, Gluware is advancing its channel-first strategy to unlock new value sources for partners by providing a robust toolkit and updated resources to drive new and expanded revenue opportunities.

The Gluware Accelerate Partner Program significantly expands the company's channel reseller offerings, emphasizing easy deal registration, sales incentives, co-selling opportunities, training, go-to-market support and joint-marketing. The company is also introducing the Gluware Accelerate Partner Portal, which provides a comprehensive hub of sales tools, product information, performance metrics and more. These initiatives expand the value Gluware delivers to new and existing partners through high-margin opportunities for recurring revenue, professional services and incremental deal registration.

"Enterprises are looking for ways to accelerate their network automation strategies and ensure success. Gluware's low-code/no-code intelligent network automation solutions offer the fastest time-to-value, and companies are excited," said C.R. Howdyshell, President, Advizex. "The Gluware Accelerate Partner Program gives us what we need to keep up with demand and grow our Everything-as-a-Service practice. We're thrilled to see Gluware capitalize on this momentum with a new and improved partner program, and we're committed to passing this value along to our customers."

The new program offers three tiers: Authorized, Premier, and Premier Plus. The program rewards partners for their overall engagement with Gluware, providing progressive benefits based on partner capabilities and ARR targets. Premier Plus partners also gain access to Gluware Lab , the company's Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that enables partners to create customized services for their customers.

By participating in the Gluware Accelerate Partner Program, resellers will be able to launch new revenue streams through Gluware's low-code/no-code network automation. Gluware's capabilities provide value right out of the box and are well suited for partners who service end users in highly regulated industries, those with distributed workforces, those prone to network outages due to manual error, and those facing network complexity due to mergers, acquisitions and consolidation.

"The Gluware Accelerate Partner Program is a win-win for partners and their customers. Fortune 2000 companies are looking for ways to automate their network, meet audit and compliance goals, and save money," said Matt Westover, Chief Revenue Officer, Gluware. "Gluware delivers what enterprises are looking for while creating large annual recurring revenue (ARR) opportunities for our partners. We're seeing partners grow their ARR by as much as seven figures per customer account."

Over the last year, Gluware's channel efforts have resulted in several wins and achievements, including a U.S. distribution relationship with Ingram Micro's Emerging Vendors Business Unit, a highlight in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, recognition in CRN's Tech Innovators Awards for the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation Suite, and Gluware's VP of Channel Sales, Colin Henry, being honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief.

The Gluware Accelerate Partner Program is now open to all current partners and resellers seeking to expedite their customers' journey toward hyperautomation. Click here to learn more about the Gluware Accelerate Program, or request a demo or free trial of Gluware Intelligent Network Automation today.

About Gluware

Gluware provides the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Finance to Pharma. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises, keeping them secure and in compliance. The company's code-free, multi-vendor solutions and intent-based approach to network automation reduce the business risk of outages while lowering costs and increasing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

