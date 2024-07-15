Gluware Named a Finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards

Gluware Platform recognized for prebuilt capabilities that automate the most complex multi-vendor network environments

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Gluware as a finalist for the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Gluware is recognized for the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation Platform in the "Networking – Enterprise or IT Automation/RPA category." Gluware was recognized for its platform's ability to meet the needs of today's most complex enterprise network environments, as well as the company's continued advancement of platform capabilities through regular product updates.

This annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 36 distinct technology categories ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 finalists were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovators were selected as finalists based on a number of criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

Gluware's Intelligent Network Automation delivers the only set of pre-built solutions in the market that can discover, automate and orchestrate tasks and processes, as well as remediate issues across complex multi-vendor, multi-domain, multi-cloud network environments in as little as four weeks. Over the course of the past year, Gluware has released a series of platform updates adding powerful new features throughout, while expanding the platform's pre-built and multi-vendor capabilities. These updates have allowed channel partners to deliver faster time-to-value for their customers, while expanding their ability to meet the needs of the most complex enterprise networks.

"We are pleased to recognize the commitment to continuous innovation among this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award finalists. Each of these vendors delivers cutting-edge technology that meets evolving customer needs and creates new opportunities for solution providers and the broader IT channel ecosystem," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel company. "We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and to seeing how their solution provider partners use these offerings as the foundation of new, inventive solutions."

"Through our close work with customers and channel partners, we have seen the incredible transformative results that automated, self-operating networks can deliver for the enterprise," said Matt Westover, Chief Revenue Officer, Gluware. "Gluware, through its prebuilt, multi-vendor, multi-platform, and multi-domain capabilities, delivers on those results more quickly and more deeply than anyone else. We are proud that Gluware's innovative approach has been recognized by CRN."

The Tech Innovator Awards Finalists can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Gluware

Gluware powers the world's most complex enterprise networks with enterprise-grade, prebuilt, multi-vendor, intelligent network automation. The leading choice of the Global 2000, Gluware's out-of-the-box, self-operating platform handles millions of network changes simultaneously, flawlessly, and in minutes, saving businesses significant time and resources. Gluware is the only turnkey, intelligent network automation software platform that automates enterprise networks in as little as 30 days. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, Facebook, and X

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact :

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Gluware Media Contact

Lumina Communications for Gluware

[email protected]

SOURCE Gluware