Gluware Secures 98% Customer Retention, Delivers Multiple Product Releases, and Grows Channel-Led Sales by Over 100% with New Channel Program Through FY23

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the results for its fiscal year 2023, which marked a milestone year for the company. Driven by groundbreaking product enhancements, deepening engagement with customers and partners, and further commitment to a channel-led sales strategy, Gluware grew its channel-led sales by over 100% and achieved a 98% customer retention rate.

"Of all our achievements in the past year, we are most proud of our customer retention," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder, Gluware. "This retention reflects the time and effort our team devotes to delighting our customers and channel partners, and the unique value we deliver through the industry's only turnkey, multi-vendor network automation platform. Awards are always the icing on the cake, but ultimately, our customers are the measuring stick that lets us know we're delivering real impact."

Throughout 2023, Gluware delivered on its commitment to expand its platform capabilities with multiple product releases and bi-monthly package releases, increase customers' access to Gluware solutions, while launching and developing the company's channel program. This commitment has resulted in the following:

Launch of Gluware 5.1 - Gluware 5.1 further empowered enterprises to accelerate business transformation and network hyperautomation. It also unlocked new and improved pre-built capabilities for Cisco ACI, Cisco Meraki, and Versa Networks, as well as enhanced support for Check Point Gaia, Extreme Networks ExtremeXOS, Palo Alto PAN-OS, Fortinet FortiOS, and more.





At the center of the company's success in the past year was the launch of the which empowers partners to tap into the growing demand for network automation through Gluware's out-of-the-box solutions. This launch marked a significant step in Gluware's channel-first approach and offered partners enhanced resources to drive new and diversified revenue streams. Cisco Meraki Availability - Gluware joined the Cisco Meraki Marketplace, helping to showcase the powerful, transformative capabilities of Gluware's prebuilt network automation platform to Cisco customers and partners.

"I'm proud of the growth and robust partnerships we've fostered for Gluware since I joined the company in November 2022," said Matt Westover, Chief Revenue Officer, Gluware. "There is always more work to be done, but I have the utmost confidence in our team as network automation adoption reaches a tipping point that will unleash a wave of network transformation across enterprises worldwide."

Additionally, Gluware notched significant industry recognition throughout the year. Gluware's channel efforts earned it dual recognition from CRN, including its inclusion in the 2023 Partner Program Guide , as well as Gluware's VP of Channel Sales, Colin Henry, being named a 2023 Channel Chief. Gluware was also recognized as a finalist for the Leading Digital Transformation Vendor category in the 2023 Digital Transformation Awards. On top of this, Gluware earned the Gold Stevie® Award in the 21st Annual American Business Awards for the No Code/Low Code Platform and Software-Defined Infrastructure categories, along with the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category. Gluware continued its winning streak by taking home the Gold Globee® Award for the Hyperautomation category.

Building on these wins, Gluware's value was featured by prominent industry leaders throughout 2023. The most notable came from the IDC White Paper: Network Automation Core to Digital Transformation: Gluware Customers Share Insights Into Solution Selection and Success. Separately, Gluware was highlighted in two ONUG keynote presentations. The first was a presentation by a senior IT leader at a major US-based sports league, and the second was a presentation by Tom Whaley, Chief Technology Advisor, World Wide Technology.

