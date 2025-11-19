Gluware Sets a New Standard for Safe and Reliable Agentic AI in Enterprise Networking

Introducing Gluware Titan, a revolutionary platform that gives enterprises the power to build, deploy, and scale agentic AI with full validation, governance, and control

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced Gluware Titan, the industry's first AI-powered, intent-based network automation platform purpose-built for governed, verifiable AI operations across complex, multi-vendor, multi-platform, and multi-domain enterprise networks. Titan establishes a new benchmark for trust, consistency, and operational assurance, enabling enterprises to harness agentic AI at scale without sacrificing control or predictability.

AIOps from Vision to Value with Unparalleled Speed, Safety, and Reliability

Gluware Titan redefines enterprise AI operations with its Device Interaction Automation Layer (DIAL) technology breakthrough and its DIAL-powered validation engine. At Titan's core is Gluware's Intelligent MCP Server, which ensures every AI action is validated, auditable, and fully aligned with network intent, delivering unmatched operational assurance and consistency.

Gluware's powerful AI Agent connects the Intelligent MCP Server with external MCP Servers to deliver a unified AI experience and a universal service-layer framework across the customer's AI and networking ecosystem. As part of this launch, Gluware is introducing new MCP service integrations with NetBox and ServiceNow, enabling seamless coordination between network design, inventory, and service management systems.

"With Titan, Gluware delivers the most trusted foundation for AI-driven automation, one that enables enterprises to adopt agentic AI with confidence and control," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware and ONUG Co-Founder. "By pairing automation intelligence with deterministic control, every network change is verifiable, reversible, and compliant."

Integral to Titan is Gluware Co-Pilot, an agentic AI assistant that accelerates productivity by delivering unmatched, contextual guidance to NetDevOps teams at all levels of expertise. The Gluware AI Agent combines deep knowledge of each customer's environment with embedded automation expertise to deliver intelligent, validated AI-driven actions.

Gluware Titan Use Cases for Network Automation Builders Include:

Build Automation Models 100x Faster: Reduce errors and accelerate delivery.

Reduce errors and accelerate delivery. Integrate APIs in Hours, Not Days: Connect with third-party platforms quickly.

Connect with third-party platforms quickly. Design & Implement Custom Features: Tailor automation to exact requirements.

Tailor automation to exact requirements. Deliver Next-Level Automation: Intelligent, adaptable, and scalable by design.

Intelligent, adaptable, and scalable by design. And More: From prototyping to production, amplify NetDevOps efficiency.

Gluware Titan Use Cases for Network Operators Include:

Contextual Access to Help: Surface relevant guidance directly within workflows.

Surface relevant guidance directly within workflows. Build Network State Assessments: Rapidly generate node state assessments using vendor show commands for use in Config Model Editor and Network RPA.

Rapidly generate node state assessments using vendor show commands for use in Config Model Editor and Network RPA. Build LiquidJS Templates: Format the output of automated workflows for Network RPA.

Format the output of automated workflows for Network RPA. Deep Insight into Lifecycle Management: Optimize upgrades, patching, and compliance.

Optimize upgrades, patching, and compliance. Integration with Key Services: Enable collaboration with Netbox and ServiceNow AI Agents.

Enable collaboration with Netbox and ServiceNow AI Agents. And More: From root cause analysis to operational recommendations, accelerate every step.

Defining the Future of Safe and Reliable Agentic AI

As organizations race to adopt AI, Gluware Titan provides a new benchmark for AI reliability and safety in automated enterprise infrastructure. By embedding AI validation at the architectural level, Gluware ensures that enterprises can harness AI to accelerate operations without introducing risk.

"Titan is the architecture for responsible, AI-powered, and autonomous networking," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-Founder of Gluware. "Gluware is setting the governance and assurance standards that enterprises can trust. We're not just building an AI agent, we're building accountable, verifiable automation that engineers and enterprises can depend on."

Early Field Trials (EFTs) Attract Strong Market Demand

Gluware has launched Early Field Trial (EFT) programs for Titan, including the Intelligent MCP Server with DIAL-powered validation engine and Co-Pilot, as well as Gluware IDE. Market interest in the EFTs has been exceptionally strong, attracting industry leaders across sports and entertainment, healthcare, and engineering. These early adopters are partnering with Gluware to validate safe, scalable deployment of AI-assisted automation across complex hybrid network environments.

"Enterprise networks demand both innovation and trust," said Olivier Huynh Van, CSO and Co-Founder at Gluware. "Titan delivers this through built-in validation, observability, and governance."

Availability

Gluware Titan, Intelligent MCP Server with DIAL-powered validation engine, Gluware Agent, Gluware MCP Service Integrations with NetBox and ServiceNow, Gluware Co-Pilot, and Gluware IDE are available now for Early Field Trials, with general availability planned for early 2026.

To get more information on Gluware and Gluware Titan, visit: https://gluware.com or https://gluware.com/gluware-ai/

About Gluware

Gluware is the leader in intelligent network automation, helping organizations improve security, simplify complexity, eliminate toil, and accelerate innovation across digital infrastructure.

Trusted by the Global 2000, Gluware's intent-based, multi-vendor automation platform handles millions of network changes in minutes—flawlessly. Whether used out of the box or as a builder platform, Gluware delivers a 95% reduction in network outages, 100% network security policy compliance, a 300x speed increase for OS upgrades, and self-operating network capabilities in just three months.

