Gluware Showcases Groundbreaking Technology for NetDevOps Community at Network Automation Forum's AutoCon2

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced its participation in the Network Automation Forum's AutoCon2. This third iteration of the Network Automation Forum's premier in-person event will bring together leading network engineers, architects, and developers from various sectors to discuss and advance current network automation practices. Gluware will showcase its cutting-edge capabilities and the results it has achieved for enterprise NetDevOps teams.

"Every day, the dedicated professionals in NetDevOps help us advance network automation, achieving results once thought to be impossible," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware. "By working closely with customers and developers, we have witnessed these outcomes firsthand, including a 95% reduction in network outages, OS upgrades 300 times faster with 0% defects, and 100% compliance. We are proud to join this community at AutoCon2, both for the opportunity to exhibit our great work and to celebrate and learn from those who are driving this technology forward."

Having released three platform updates in the past 12 months, in addition to announcing a GenAI-powered Co-Pilot for NetDevOps, Gluware will be showcasing its latest capabilities for the NetDevOps community. Gluware's intelligent network automation and orchestration engine will be on full display, demonstrating the platform's ability to consume abstracted network intent, configure multi-vendor, multi-domain networks, and verify the correct changes, allowing users to build upon existing network automation to deliver a better network 100 times faster. Furthermore, attendees can learn about Gluware's prebuilt integrations for Ansible, Linux, Python, and StackStorm. These integrations are crucial for NetDevOps teams, allowing easy script onboarding into a single unified platform and rapid development of intent-based intelligent automation.

Additionally Gluware will proudly demonstrate the capabilities of Gluware DIAL. Central to Gluware's innovations, Gluware DIAL™ (Device Interaction and Automation Layer) revolutionizes how networks are automated. By using a unified intelligent API layer for multi-vendor networks, Dial enables hands-off network automation, full remediation, and near real-time compliance auditing for configuration and security policy. When incorporated into a DIY approach, Gluware DIAL replaces the need to write hundreds of scripts for thousands of devices with a single intent-based data model and intuitive drag-and-drop navigation. This groundbreaking approach enables flawless network automation, dramatically reducing the time it takes to automate the networks while accelerating network transformation.

Separate from the event space, Gluware will join NetBox for the NetBox and Friends – Social Event and Mixer. This NetBox-hosted event will bring together the network automation community, partners, and friends to connect with other network automation professionals in a casual setting. Earlier this month, Gluware and NetBox announced a partnership to bridge the gap between network documentation and intelligent network automation through full and seamless integration of their respective platforms.

Gluware powers the world's most complex enterprise networks with enterprise-grade, intent-based, multi-vendor, intelligent network automation. The leading choice of the Global 2000, Gluware's out-of-the-box, self-operating and auto-remediating platform handles millions of network changes simultaneously, flawlessly, and in minutes, saving businesses significant time and resources. Gluware is the only turnkey, intelligent network automation software platform for NetOps and NetDevOps that automates enterprise networks in as little as 30 days. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

