Gluware, the Industry's Only Out-of-the-Box Network Hyperautomation Solution, Introduces Innovative Features and Flexibility to Accelerate Deployment and Digital Transformation

Gluware 5.2 delivers powerful new workflows, pre-built capabilities, and expanded vendor integrations so enterprises can achieve network hyperautomation goals faster

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the general availability of Gluware 5.2, which introduces close to 40 major new features and hundreds of other updates to its intelligent network automation solution. With enhanced audit features, powerful workflow capabilities, and expanded vendor integrations, Gluware 5.2 furthers the company's mission to dramatically simplify the automation of complex multi-vendor, multi-domain network environments.

Gluware 5.2 significantly enhances the drift detection and audit capabilities in the company's Config Drift and Audit application. The release introduces the ability to incorporate user-defined commands across CLI and API-based environments. Users can define custom command sets, per vendor OS, when performing drift detection and auditing on the output of the commands for both configuration and operational state validation.

User-defined commands enable "define your own drift" monitoring, which allows users to customize and extend drift and audit coverage across their infrastructure according to their specific environment and use case needs. With support for auditing both configuration and state items, Gluware customers gain comprehensive visibility to reduce blind spots and ensure continuity during change management.

The update also enhances the flexibility and reusability of the company's Network RPA workflows through new input variables that allow workflows to be invoked via API or forms. Workflows across users' favorite third-party monitoring and management applications can now be automatically kick-started, dramatically simplifying interactions with northbound systems. The new 'Wait for' operator also provides greater workflow control for applications that involve waiting on external system events or status changes, such as ServiceNow.

Previously, workflows were static and required actions to be manually defined for each specific use case. Together, these capabilities make Network RPA workflows easily reusable for automation scenarios across the infrastructure lifecycle, offering the ability to implement diverse automated actions across a larger variety of activities. With Gluware 5.2, customers can rapidly scale network automation through no-code, drag-and-drop workflow building along with copy-and-paste API integrations that enable the automation of over 80% of common network management tasks.

"DIY network automation through playbooks and scripting takes too long and costs too much. Enterprises need real results now, not limited results several years from now," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware. "Pre-built network automation is the only way to achieve predictable outcomes on a predictable schedule and budget; this is exactly what Gluware provides."

Gluware 5.2 also introduces new platform capabilities that simplify deployments and credential management. The release includes a Gluware AWS AMI and template that enables quick AWS deployment, in addition to the previously available VM OVA packaging. Additionally, a new CyberArk integration allows customers to securely leverage their existing credential vaults and secrets management system, avoiding the need to manage credentials within Gluware itself. Together, these enhancements simplify installation, deliver deployment flexibility, and allow customers to seamlessly leverage their existing security tools.

The update also further expands vendor support for faster deployments and improved ROI. With out-of-the-box support for Cisco ACI through Gluware's Config Model Editor, users can now leverage API modeling to automate ACI tenant management instead of relying on complex, manual processes. Gluware 5.2 also unlocks hybrid support for Cisco SD-WAN, supporting both API for vManage controllers and CLI for SD-WAN devices. With pre-built capabilities for solutions like Cisco ACI and SD-WAN, enterprise IT teams can accelerate time-to-value for their network automation initiatives.

"Working closely with our global enterprise customers to help them achieve their automation priorities is job one," said Matthew Westover, Chief Revenue Officer at Gluware. "We're excited about the new pre-built features and API integration capabilities we're able to deliver in the 5.2 release. These new features will be instrumental in helping IT teams work smarter, not harder, to accelerate their network automation initiatives."

For more information about Gluware, click here, or request a demo or test drive today.

About Gluware 
Gluware provides the leading intelligent network automation suite for Global 2000 enterprises, trusted across industries from finance to pharma. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises, keeping them secure and in compliance. The company's code-free, multi-vendor solutions and intent-based approach to network automation reduce the business risk of outages while lowering costs and increasing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com.

