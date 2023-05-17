Gluware to Demonstrate Ability to Accelerate Hyperautomation for the World's Most Complex Networks at ONUG Spring 2023

Gluware keynote and sessions to showcase the power of out-of-the-box intelligent network hyperautomation to achieve critical business and IT goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation and ONUG Spring 2023 Thought Leader sponsor, announced today that it will present a keynote and several sessions at ONUG Spring 2023 that highlight the automated network as the platform for achieving critical business and IT outcomes.

The industry event, scheduled for May 17-18, will feature a keynote with Gluware's Chief Product Officer Ernest Lefner, who will lead a Q&A with an IT executive leader from a major professional sports and entertainment organization that is leveraging Gluware to accelerate its network automation initiative. The discussion will showcase the real-world benefits of network hyperautomation unlocked through Gluware's intelligent network automation portfolio. Gluware executives will also showcase Gluware's contributions to enterprise innovation and transformation through various sessions, working groups and thought leadership opportunities throughout the event.

"Enterprises are pressured to achieve critical business outcomes quickly and cost-effectively," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder of Gluware. "We're excited to share how Gluware solutions detect and remediate network issues before they can become problems, make network changes 300 times faster with zero defects or downtime, automate security responses and keep multi-vendor networks in regulatory compliance. We also look forward to engaging with industry thought leaders and frontline users to understand their challenges so we can continue operating at the cutting edge - solving tomorrow's problems today."

In addition to the keynote, ONUG Spring 2023 will feature Gluware executives, customers and networking experts showcasing how Gluware's intelligent network automation accelerates hyperautomation. These thought leaders will demonstrate how Gluware simplifies the discovery, analysis, maintenance and automation of traditional, API-driven and cloud-based networks, as well as how to optimize the network to advance business transformation amidst increasing network complexity.

The complete list of Gluware sessions includes the following:

Gluware Keynote: Playing to Win! Gluware Automates the Networks of the World's Largest and Most Complex Enterprises – Join a live Q&A with Gluware's Chief Product Officer Ernest Lefner and an IT executive leader from a major professional sports and entertainment organization. The organization has internally fostered a build and buy approach to network automation with support from Gluware's pre-built intelligent network automation capabilities that streamline key aspects of its network transformation goals. The pair will discuss the organization's network objectives, how it is leveraging Gluware to accelerate network hyperautomation, and best practices for enterprises seeking to modernize their own networks.

Register here to attend ONUG Spring 2023. For more information about Gluware, click here, or request a demo or test drive today.

About Gluware

Gluware provides the leading intelligent network automation suite for Global 2000 enterprises, trusted across industries from finance to pharma. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises, keeping them secure and in compliance. The company's code-free, multi-vendor solutions and intent-based approach to network automation reduce the business risk of outages while lowering costs and increasing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com.

About ONUG

ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through its global event series, working groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the digital enterprise. The ONUG Community is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Raytheon Technologies, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, Raytheon Technologies, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to onug.net or follow on Twitter @ONUG.

