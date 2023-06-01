Gluware to Showcase the Out-of-the-Box Network Hyperautomation Capabilities of Gluware 5.1 at Cisco Live

News provided by

Gluware

01 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

Gluware's intelligent network automation bolstered by new and improved pre-built integrations for Cisco Meraki and Cisco ACI 

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, will showcase Gluware 5.1 and how it empowers enterprises to achieve their operational, compliance, hyperautomation and digital transformation goals. At this year's Cisco Live, Gluware will highlight its collaboration with Cisco and its advancements in intelligent network automation: 

Gluware at Cisco Live World of Solutions

  • Monday - Thursday at Booth #1424
  • Gluware will host four activation pods that provide opportunities for attendees to engage with the company's latest developments around Security, Policy Remediation, Discover and Audit, and Cisco solutions like Cisco Meraki, Cisco ACI, and Cisco SD-WAN.

Gluware's Content Corner Demonstration

  • Monday, June 5, at 2:30pm in Content Corner's Theater 2
  • Michael Haugh, VP of Product Marketing at Gluware, will demonstrate how Gluware's pre-built intelligent network automation solutions can automate Cisco and multi-vendor networks to enhance network security, reduce downtime, and enable enterprises to allocate IT resources to more strategic initiatives.

Complimentary Cocktails with Brunch

  • Thursday, June 8, from 10am - 1pm at Booth #1424
  • Brunch on Cisco; cocktails on Gluware. Join us to learn how Gluware's powerful multi-vendor, multi-domain, and multi-cloud network automation can advance your business transformation goals.

Representatives at the Gluware booth will also provide live demos and Q&As throughout the event that showcase the capabilities of the recently launched Gluware 5.1, which offers enhanced pre-built integrations for Cisco ACI, Cisco Meraki, and other network vendor solutions. Gluware's expansion of support for Cisco products helps end-users implement automation across their traditional CLI-based infrastructure as well as newer API-driven infrastructure. This provides a consistent, consolidated platform to accelerate customers from task-based automation to process automation using Network RPA - no matter the starting state of their network.

"Our continued collaboration with Cisco and its solutions really shines through at Cisco Live each year, and the pre-built enhancements of Gluware 5.1 ensure that this will hold true again in 2023," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder of Gluware. "We look forward to demonstrating how our consolidated, multi-vendor, and out-of-the-box solutions are the key to network hyperautomation that accelerates business transformation at scale."

Gluware is at the forefront of delivering comprehensive network automation solutions that streamline operations and advance automation. Discover the possibilities unlocked with Gluware at Cisco Live 2023, where industry-leading experts come together to learn, share knowledge, and connect. Visit Gluware at the Cisco World of Solutions booth #1424 and Content Corner to kickstart your journey to network hyperautomation.

For more information about Gluware, click here, or request a demo or test drive today.

About Gluware 
Gluware provides the leading intelligent network automation suite for Global 2000 enterprises, trusted across industries from finance to pharma. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises, keeping them secure and in compliance. The company's code-free, multi-vendor solutions and intent-based approach to network automation reduce the business risk of outages while lowering costs and increasing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com.

Media Contact
Clayton Murtle
Lumina Communications for Gluware
[email protected]

SOURCE Gluware

