Gluware Welcomes Cloud and Infrastructure Veteran Matthew Dittoe as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc., the leading provider of Intelligent Network Automation, announced that Matthew Dittoe has joined the company as its Senior Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, he will drive the global go-to-market customer strategy and the expansion of the sales, sales engineering and partner organizations worldwide, ensuring Gluware continues to exceed the expectations of its customers while building the organizations at scale.

Mr. Dittoe is a seasoned sales and technology executive with over 20 years of experience defining and driving transformative high-tech sales and growth strategies. He has held a series of executive sales, management and leadership positions, most recently at Oracle, where he served as Regional Vice President of Enterprise Cloud. He was also Vice President of Cloud at Solarwinds and National Director of Sales for Amazon Web Services. As a developer, architect and systems engineer in his own right, Mr. Dittoe has deep technical knowledge that brings a holistic approach to his customer engagement and accelerates revenue growth focus at Gluware.

Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder, Gluware, said: "Gluware enables enterprises to manage the growing scale and complexity of their networks without having to become a programmer or rebuild it from scratch. As we expand further into the Global 2000 enterprise market, we look to the unique value Matthew's large-scale sales experience and technical expertise bring to clearly articulate our business value to customers."

Matthew Dittoe said: "After more than 20 years in the tech industry, I keep finding new and exciting capabilities that solve customers' problems while yielding exemplary financial results. Gluware's Intent-Based Intelligent Network Automation solution is changing the landscape for customers with large-scale networks, allowing them to fast-forward their strategic initiatives through the power of intelligent automation. I look forward to evolving a customer-focused sales organization that accelerates Gluware's growth worldwide."

About Gluware

Gluware is the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, delivering an Intent-Based orchestration engine that empowers Network Operations to successfully automate and orchestrate mission-critical networks at scale. Gluware applications keep complex multi-platform, multi-vendor networks in policy while enabling new features required as business objectives evolve. Gluware solutions work across brownfield or greenfield environments, dramatically reducing time to value for organizations while minimizing the risk to their networks of human-induced errors or planning omissions. The Gluware® Applications Suite addresses the mission-critical steps required to manage complex enterprise networks including: Gluware® Control, Gluware® Drift and Audit, Gluware® OS Upgrade, Gluware® Config Modeling and Gluware® Workflows. Gluware is deployed globally in the mission-critical networks of leading Global 2000 enterprises. Learn more at www.gluware.com. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube.

