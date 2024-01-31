Gluware Welcomes Three Tech Veterans to Advisory Board to Support its Growth and Innovation Trajectory as Network Automation Adoption Surges

New members offer industry and domain-specific expertise that support Gluware's mission to revolutionize IT and business operations through the automated network

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced the addition of three highly respected industry veterans to its advisory board, including Frank Fanzilli, Tony Farinacci, and Stephen White.

Frank Fanzilli, a seasoned technology executive with a rich history in financial services technology, Tony Farinacci, a renowned leader in network automation and operations, and Stephen White, a knowledgeable IT executive with a background in financial services, will bring valuable expertise to help Gluware continue capitalizing on the growing enterprise demand for powerful prebuilt network automation solutions.

"We're thrilled to have Frank, Tony, and Stephen on our team," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder of Gluware. "Their combined expertise in technology, operations, financial services, and sales is a huge asset to us and our clients, particularly large enterprises seeking to transform their network with proven technology. Their insights are a welcome addition as we continue to innovate and lead in the network automation space."

With an impressive career spanning technology and finance, Frank Fanzilli brings invaluable expertise to his role on Gluware's advisory board. He has served as a Corporate Director and Senior Advisor for a range of global public, private, and nonprofit technology organizations. Specifically, his guidance of strategy, operations, and M&A investments for organizations such as Credit Suisse, The Linux Foundation, and CommVault will be an asset in Gluware's future efforts. Through these positions, Fanzilli has cultivated significant strategic planning and corporate governance experience that will further fuel Gluware's impressive growth and innovation trajectory.

"I'm excited to join Gluware at what I see as network automation's critical tipping point, where enterprises increasingly understand the network's foundational role in effective digital transformation," said Frank Fanzilli, Advisory Board Member, Gluware. "I look forward to contributing to the company that's leading the charge through prebuilt capabilities that automate day-to-day network management tasks so organizations can move on to more impactful financial and mission-driven goals."

Tony Farinacci has a successful track record in leading network operations and automation initiatives at major multinational companies, such as JPMorgan Chase, KeyCorp, and General Electric. With his extensive background as an infrastructure CTO, CISO, and Architect, he brings a keen understanding of the complexities of large-scale networks and significant expertise in developing and implementing strategic network automation solutions. This insider's perspective supports Gluware's efforts to build solutions and capabilities that solve customers' real day-to-day challenges, while his leadership roles deliver an understanding of how to deploy these solutions strategically and at scale. This combination of technical and business expertise makes him an ideal addition to Gluware's advisory board.

"DIY approaches lead to extended timelines, mounting technical debt, and other risks that become even more acute when key personnel leave. The shift from DIY network solutions to streamlined, prebuilt automation is critical," said Tony Farinacci, Advisory Board Member, Gluware. "Gluware's platform addresses these challenges head-on, delivering value rapidly — often within days. I'm eager to help enterprises transform network management and realize the full potential of Gluware's offerings."

Stephen White brings a wealth of experience to Gluware's advisory board, with roles ranging from Founder and CEO of Viking Technology Advisors to Senior Vice President at Citizens Bank. He has served on the front lines, guiding enterprises to their digital transformation goals through an emphasis on network services. He has also held several senior leadership roles at State Street, where he gained expertise in global network infrastructure, architecture, and engineering. As a member of the advisory board, Stephen will serve as a thought leader and contribute his wealth of knowledge to support Gluware's efforts to accelerate network automation adoption.

"I am excited to collaborate with Gluware's dynamic leadership team and esteemed advisory board," said Stephen White, Advisory Board Member, Gluware. "Together, we'll deepen customers' ability to optimize their network performance, enhance reliability and boost agility, propelling automated enterprise networking to unprecedented heights."

The addition of Frank Fanzilli, Tony Farinacci and Stephen White to the Gluware advisory board is a testament to the company's commitment to leading the evolution of intelligent networks. Their expertise will play a key role in guiding Gluware as it continues to provide cutting-edge solutions to global enterprises.

About Gluware

Gluware provides the leading intelligent network automation suite for Global 2000 enterprises, trusted across industries from finance to pharma. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises, keeping them secure and in compliance. The company's code-free, multi-vendor solutions and intent-based approach to network automation reduce the business risk of outages while lowering costs and increasing efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com.

