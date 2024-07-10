Gluware Wins in Two Categories in 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Technology

Gluware wins in Hyperautomation category for second year in a row; notches additional accolade as Most Innovative Company

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today proudly announced that the company was recognized as a Gold Globee Award winner across two categories in the 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Technology. Winning for the second year in a row in the Hyperautomation category, Gluware secured an additional win this year, receiving a Gold Globee for the Most Innovative Company – Software category.

"Consistently being recognized by the Globee Awards for Technology over the last few years is a true honor and a testament to our team's work ethic and dedication to delivering excellence to our customers every day," said Jeff Boone, Chief Technology Officer, Gluware. "At Gluware, we're relentless. Every new version of our platform is about innovation that drives transformation and solves real-world challenges for enterprises. Our team doesn't just talk the talk, they walk the walk – constantly focused on pushing the boundaries of self-operating networks. Gluware.ai is a perfect example of this, allowing organizations everywhere to supercharge the automation journey with the power of AI. But we're not stopping there. We're already looking ahead to even bigger things in 2025."

The Globee® Awards for Technology honor and celebrate the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and individuals from all over the world. Reviewed by over 2,145 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, this award reflects contestants' commitment to innovation, excellence, and the continued development of cutting-edge solutions in the technology sector. Explore the complete list of 2024 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/technology/winners/

"Congratulations to all the exceptional winners of the 2024 Globee Awards for Technology," said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your groundbreaking innovations and unwavering dedication have set a new standard of excellence in technologies everywhere. At Globee Awards, we proudly celebrate your remarkable achievements and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact you will continue to make in the world. Keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible and inspiring us all."

