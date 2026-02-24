Gluware Wins Most Innovative Automation Product in SiliconANGLE Media's 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

Recognition validates Gluware's leadership in intelligent network automation and its critical role in preparing enterprise infrastructure for the AI era

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced it has won the Most Innovative Automation Product category in SiliconANGLE Media's 2026 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards. Gluware IDE was recognized for reimagining enterprise network automation development, enabling engineers to build, scale, and manage powerful automations up to 100x faster while laying the infrastructure foundation enterprises need to operate successfully in an AI-driven world.

"Winning this award validates what our customers already understand: intelligent network automation isn't just an operational upgrade—it's the infrastructure foundation that determines whether enterprises can successfully adopt and scale AI," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-Founder of Gluware. "Gluware gives teams the tools to automate faster, operate smarter, and build the infrastructure foundation that AI requires to deliver on its promises."

Gluware IDE: Comprehensive Automation Platform for the Modern Enterprise

Gluware IDE was recognized for eliminating the false choice enterprises have long faced: use free but limited tools requiring months of custom development, or rip-and-replace entire infrastructures to adopt vendor-specific automation. Instead, Gluware offers both immediate value through pre-built applications for operators and comprehensive extensibility through a complete builder ecosystem for teams desiring customization.

The platform combines advanced tooling with enterprise flexibility: CI/CD integrations, Visual Studio Code extensions, native Git support with GitHub and Bitbucket, and AI-powered Co-Pilots that generate automation through natural language—all unified through Gluware DIAL (Device Interaction and Automation Layer), which supports 55+ network operating systems from 22 vendors. The Gluware Labs Builder Program provides comprehensive resources including on-demand training, interactive labs, community support, and strategic partnerships and integrations with Red Hat (Ansible Certified Content Collection), NetBox Labs, ServiceNow, and others.

By meeting enterprises where they are with their existing complex infrastructure, Gluware transforms network operations from an operational burden into a competitive advantage. Enterprises achieve measurable results: 95% fewer network outages, 300x faster OS upgrades, and 100% security compliance—implementing self-operating network capabilities in just three months with ROI within a year. The platform democratizes enterprise-grade automation, enabling mid-market companies to achieve capabilities that previously required Fortune 100 resources.

"The 2026 CUBEd Award winners reflect where real innovation is happening. We're proud to celebrate bold ideas, breakthrough technologies and elite teams delivering measurable outcomes in complex enterprise environments," said Dave Vellante, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These winners are solving hard problems at scale and moving the industry forward in practical, durable ways."

Network Automation as the Foundation for Enterprise AI

AI strategy is infrastructure strategy—and infrastructure starts and ends with the network. As enterprises scale AI across operations, most enterprise networks remain engineered for stability, not autonomy—relying on manual intervention, periodic validation, and reactive troubleshooting. However, a network that requires human validation at every step becomes a bottleneck to innovation.

Gluware directly addresses this challenge, enabling the shift from managed to autonomous infrastructure by replacing manual change validation with automated state assurance, periodic compliance with continuous enforcement, and reactive troubleshooting with predictive intelligence.

Announced in November 2025, Gluware Titan – a pioneering AI-powered platform designed for governed, verifiable agentic AI in enterprise networking – builds on the IDE foundation by ensuring every AI action is validated, auditable, and aligned with network intent before execution. Together, Gluware IDE and Titan represent the complete platform enterprises need to automate intelligently today and scale AI responsibly tomorrow.

"What stood out this year was the combination of technical excellence and business impact," said John Furrier, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "The 2026 winners are companies, teams and individuals who look beyond hype and focus on building the platforms, products and leadership models that customers rely on."

About Gluware

Gluware is the leader in intelligent network automation, helping organizations improve security, simplify complexity, eliminate toil, and accelerate innovation across digital infrastructure.

Trusted by the Global 2000, Gluware's intent-based, multi-vendor automation platform handles millions of network changes in minutes—flawlessly. Whether used out of the box or as a builder platform, Gluware delivers a 95% reduction in network outages, 100% network security policy compliance, a 300x speed increase for OS upgrades, and self-operating network capabilities in just three months.

