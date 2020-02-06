GLY Construction to Build Underground Robotic, Space-Saving Parking Garage for Seattle Cancer Care Alliance

The innovative design and parking experience address both infrastructure and patient needs. The garage will be built under a long, narrow 240,000 square foot, five-story complex that GLY is also constructing for SCCA. Considering the narrow space and usage from primarily cancer patients and families, GLY explored options that would make the parking experience easier for patients, while also maximizing space. Patients will be able to drop their vehicle off at a centralized valet who then transports the cars to one of the garage's six stories with robotic lifts and platforms that shift cars vertically and horizontally until they reach a designated spot. This efficient system will be able to park cars closer together than traditional parking spaces, with about 160-180 spots in total, while reducing the time and hassle of patients getting in and out of small, cramped, ramp-filled garages.

"We are excited about bringing this parking solution to the patients of SCCA that will hopefully make their experience accessing care a little bit easier," said Joe Walker, GLY Project Executive. "This has been a tremendous planning process that included traveling with SCCA to two garages of similar size and scale—in Budapest, Hungary and Munich, Germany—where we confirmed our desire to move forward with this efficient, multipurpose solution."

The garage is intended to be flexible for future use, as it can be disassembled and reshaped for different uses to accommodate needs for future services.

"As a patient-centric organization, our patients' journey at the clinic—from the treatment provided by our physicians and staff to the accessibility of our spaces—is one of our top priorities. We are excited to provide innovative solutions that will have a direct, positive impact to our patients and families' parking experience at the clinic," said Terry McDonnell, Chief Nurse Executive and Vice President of Clinical Operations at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

GLY has partnered with parking system manufacturer WÖHR and subcontractor Harding Steel to build the WÖHR Multiparker 730 system.

