Glycerol market size to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2020 to 2025| Favorable government policies to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glycerol market size is expected to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for glycerol in propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin production is an emerging glycerol market trend. Glycerol is mainly used in the synthesis of propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin as well as their derivatives. Furthermore, epichlorohydrin is manufactured by treating glycerol and hydrogen chloride and the increasing demand for it is because it is used as a precursor in the synthesis of many organic compounds. The organic compounds include glycidyl nitrate, which is used in propellants and explosives. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the glycerol market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glycerol Market 2021-2025

Glycerol Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our glycerol market report covers the following areas:

Glycerol Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Glycerol Market is segmented as below:

Application

Pharma And Personal Care



Foods And Beverages



Alkyd Resins



Polyether Polyols



Others

Source

Biodiesel



Fatty acids



Fatty alcohols



Soap industry

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

In the source segment, the biodiesel subsegment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for biofuel is on the rise because many countries focus on reducing carbon footprints. But as glycerol is a by-product obtained during the production of biodiesel, an increase in the consumption of biodiesel is likely to propel the market's growth. Hence, such factors fuel the biodiesel segment of the glycerol market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,

Glycerol Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The favorable government policies drive the growth of the glycerol market. Acid rains, greenhouse gas emissions, ozone layer depletion, air pollution, and effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on water bodies are closely monitored by the regulatory bodies, whereas, glycerol has been earmarked as an eco-friendly product.

Glycerol does not contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, hazardous pollutants, and VOCs and, thus, is promoted by the government and preferred by consumers. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the glycerol market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The fluctuating raw materials prices challenge the growth of the glycerol market. The two main raw materials required to manufacture glycerol include vegetable oil and animal fat. Due to farmers and ranchers not raising their animals for fat and the year-on-year production rate being marginally flat, the supply of animal fat remains inelastic.

The demand for these raw materials has increased in producing biodiesel. This has also contributed to the increase in animal fat and vegetable oil prices. Hence, such challenges hinder the growth of the glycerol market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Glycerol Market 2021-2025: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Glycerol Market, including some of the vendors such as Aemetis Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, IOI Corporation Berhad, Lumitos AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Glycerol Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Aemetis Inc. : The company offers glycerol which is colorless and odorless.

The company offers glycerol which is colorless and odorless. Archer Daniels Midland Co. : The company offers glycerol which is beneficial for athletes.

The company offers glycerol which is beneficial for athletes. Cargill Inc. : The company offers glycerol products under the brand name of OXI-CURE.

Glycerol Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist glycerol market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glycerol market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glycerol market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glycerol market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Glycerol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 7.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aemetis Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, IOI Corporation Berhad, Lumitos AG, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

