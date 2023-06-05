Glycidol Market size to grow by USD 41.31 million from 2022 to 2027. Growing real estate and construction industry to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glycidol market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 41.31 million. The growing real estate and construction industry is notably driving market growth. The growth of the global real estate and construction industry has led to an increase in the construction of office space, commercial complexes and residential buildings. This has increased the demand for coatings such as architectural coatings that are preferred for architectural and structural applications. In developing countries such as India and China, rapid urbanization and heavy investment in infrastructure development are driving the growth of the construction industry. As the world population increases, the demand for infrastructure such as housing is increasing. This will increase the demand for paints for interior and exterior finishing applications. Therefore, increasing demand for paints in the construction industry is expected to drive the glycidol market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glycidol Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Glycidol market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the glycidol market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the glycidol market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Glycidol market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global glycidol market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer glycidol in the market are Aggarwwal Exports, Biosynth Ltd., BOCSCI Inc., Changzhou Huaren Chemical Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Synthesis with Catalysts Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. and others.Vendors are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to enhance their presence in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

Biosynth Ltd.: The company offers glycidol used as a solid catalyst in analytical chemistry.

The company offers glycidol used as a solid catalyst in analytical chemistry. BOCSCI Inc.: The company offers glycidol under its brand BOS Sciences.

The company offers glycidol under its brand BOS Sciences. Changzhou Huaren Chemical Co. Ltd.: The company offers glycidol as a regulatory intermediate.

Global Glycidol Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Glycidol 96%, Glycidol 97%, Glycidol below 95%, and Glycidol more than 97%), Application (Production of surface-active compounds, Additives in plastics, Paints, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growth of Glycidol 96% is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Glycidol 96% is used in the synthesis of hyperbranched polyglycerols (hPG), nonionic surfactants, via ring-opening reactions. It can also be used in the synthesis of ethoxyethyl glycidyl ether used in the manufacture of adhesives, sealants and paints. Additionally, glycidol can be used to prepare chelating polymers for borate removal.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global glycidol market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global glycidol market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the global market growth during the forecast period. The market growth in APAC is due to factors such as increasing use of glycidol in various applications such as paints, plastics, and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing. The presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies, especially in the United States , increases the demand for glycidol for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Increasing construction projects in the United States are expected to boost the demand for plastics and plastic additives during the forecast period. This will propel the growth of the glycidol market in the region during the forecast period.

Global Glycidol Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - Innovation in the manufacturing process of glycidol is a significant trend in the market: Glycidol has traditionally been made from hazardous materials of petrochemical origin. However, the manufacturing process used was inefficient and dangerous, driving up the price of glycidol. One method involved the epoxidation of allyl alcohol with hydrogen peroxide or the reaction of epichlorohydrin with the etchant. However, allyl alcohol is highly toxic, and epichlorohydrin is produced from hydrocarbon feedstocks such as propylene. Complex cleaning procedures are required to prevent acid residues from entering the environment. Vendors are focused on replacing the dangerous and inefficient process of producing glycidol. For example, combining carbon dioxide and methanol produces dimethyl carbonate (DMC), which is used for the clean production of glycidol. Therefore, manufacturing technology innovations, including the use of clean production of glycidol, will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges - Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials for glycidol may impede market growth: Glycidol is typically derived from glycerol, a by-product of biodiesel synthesis. Fluctuations in biodiesel prices, therefore, have a negative impact on raw material prices. This has a significant impact on vendor profit margins and negatively impacts small businesses.

Glycidol contains petroleum-derived epoxides. Demand and supply imbalances in the global crude oil market lead to large fluctuations in the price of crude oil and its derivatives. This can negatively impact production costs and reduce profit margins. Such fluctuations pose a significant threat to suppliers and could reduce demand for glycidol from end-use industries. These factors impede the growth of the global glycidol market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Glycidol Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Glycidol Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Glycidol Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Glycidol Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Glycidol Market vendors

Glycidol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.31 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aggarwwal Exports, Biosynth Ltd., BOCSCI Inc., Changzhou Huaren Chemical Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Synthesis with Catalysts Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

