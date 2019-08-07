GlycoAla® Cosmetic Photodynamic Gel to be Featured at Events in Durham, NC, New York City and Delray Beach, FL

GLEN ELLEN, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed Technologies (GMT), a leader in international medical device manufacturing and sales, announced today that, DermaConcepts, its U.S. distribution partner for GlycoAla®, will be holding educational events for medical and aesthetic providers in August and September. The events will feature acclaimed aesthetic expert Terri Wojak, DermaConcepts' GlycoAla Education Director, who will present details about the usage, benefits and results of this exciting new light-activated cosmetic anti-aging treatment. The events will take place in Durham on August 13, in New York on August 21 and in Delray Beach on September 4.

The only cosmetic photodynamic treatment containing hyaluronic acid, GlycoAla utilizes an advanced glycosphere nanoparticle delivery system for enhanced stability and skin absorption. GlycoAla is light-activated during a series of three treatments and helps reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in brighter and more hydrated-looking skin.

Sanders Ergas, GMT President and CEO, commented, "We are very excited to be working with DermaConcepts to bring this one-of-a-kind cosmetic treatment to dermatologists and medical spas in the U.S. The events are excellent opportunities for skin care providers to learn more about this exciting new business opportunity."

About GlycoAla

GlycoAla is a one-of-a-kind gel that contains a proven photoactive ingredient encapsulated in nanoparticles called "glycospheres." GlycoAla's superior stability and speed of skin absorption make it unique among cosmetic photodynamic products. GlycoAla produces impressive results with significantly less discomfort, downtime, side effects and cost than more aggressive techniques. These unique characteristics make GlycoAla an ideal option for those desiring non-invasive, low-risk, affordable treatments.

About GlobalMed Technologies

GlobalMed Technologies (GMT) is a worldwide medical technology company established in 1996. Specializing in lasers and other energy-based devices for treatment of various medical and cosmetic conditions, throughout its 20+ year history GlobalMed has represented and launched some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including: Omnilux®, VASERlipo®, BTL®, Cool Touch™, PhotoMedex® and Radiancy™. GMT recently added GlycoAla to its portfolio of products; it represents an ideal complement to GMT's gold standard brands.

To learn more or to register for these events, email training@dermaconcepts.com or call 877-337-6227.

www.glycoala.com

www.omniluxled.com

SOURCE GlobalMed Technologies

Related Links

http://www.globalmedtechnologies.net

