Glycobiology Market: 14.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Application (drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, and others) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

In-Scope:

Drug discovery and development:



The glycobiology market share growth by the drug discovery and development segment will be significant during the forecast period. The advancements in the field of glycobiology such as mass spectromey will drive the growth of the market in focus through this segment in the coming years.

Out-of-Scope:

Disease diagnostics



Others

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, and others) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, and others) and Geography ( , , , and ROW) Key Companies- Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, Glycosensors and Diagnostics LLC, ICE S.p.A., Ludger Ltd, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Plexera LLC, RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Z Biotech LLC among others

Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, Glycosensors and Diagnostics LLC, ICE S.p.A., Ludger Ltd, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Plexera LLC, RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Z Biotech LLC among others Driver- Growing prevalence of cancer to drive the market

Growing prevalence of cancer to drive the market Challenge- Low availability of skilled professionals to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The glycobiology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

New England Biolabs Inc.- The company offers a wide range of glycobiology products such as Bacteroides Heparinase, Endo S, Rapid PNGase F. It is a privately held company headquartered in the US. It is a global company, with limited information regarding its financials and limited information regarding its employee strength is available. Its revenue from the global glycobiology market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Glycobiology Market Driver:

Growing prevalence of cancer:



Cancer has become the second leading cause of death worldwide. In 2020, there were 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. Cancers such as melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, uterine cancer, thyroid cancer, and bladder cancer mainly contribute to the increased number of new cancer cases in the US. For instance, as per the centers for disease and prevention (CDC ), the number of cancers caused due to overweight, except breast and colorectal cancers, is expected to increase to 30%-40% in 2020. Cancer can occur in any individual irrespective of age or gender. In the US, 89,500 adolescents and young adults ages 15-39 years were diagnosed with cancer, and 9,270 died of the condition in 2020. The rapidly rising incidence of cancer worldwide is a significant factor driving the global glycobiology market.

Glycobiology Market Challenge:

Low availability of skilled professionals:



One of the key challenges to the global glycobiology market growth is the low availability of skilled professionals to conduct extensive research and conduct the process, which is risky and cost-and time-consuming at the same time. Laboratory professionals are skilled and certified professionals who are trained in the theoretical and practical aspects of glycobiology . Glycobiology professionals play different roles in the process, such as staff technologists, research technologists, supervisors, managers, or educators. There is a shortage of trained professionals who can handle technologically advanced glycobiology products. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the global glycobiology market during the forecast period.

Glycobiology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.84% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, Glycosensors and Diagnostics LLC, ICE S.p.A., Ludger Ltd, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., Plexera LLC, RayBiotech Life Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Z Biotech LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Drug discovery and development - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Drug discovery and development - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Disease diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Disease diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Disease diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Disease diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Disease diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 64: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 65: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 66: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 67: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 68: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 69: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Asparia Glycomics S.L.

Exhibit 74: Asparia Glycomics S.L. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Asparia Glycomics S.L. - Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Asparia Glycomics S.L. - Key offerings

10.5 Bio Techne Corp.

Exhibit 77: Bio Techne Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Bio Techne Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Bio Techne Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Bio Techne Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Bio Techne Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 82: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 83: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 85: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 New England Biolabs Inc.

Exhibit 87: New England Biolabs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: New England Biolabs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: New England Biolabs Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 90: New England Biolabs Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Plexera LLC

Exhibit 91: Plexera LLC - Overview



Exhibit 92: Plexera LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Plexera LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 94: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Shimadzu Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Takara Bio Inc.

Exhibit 103: Takara Bio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Takara Bio Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Takara Bio Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Takara Bio Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 107: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 112: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 113: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 114: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 115: Research methodology

Exhibit 116: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 117: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 118: List of abbreviations

