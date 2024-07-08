Glycobiology Market size is set to grow by USD 2.21 billion from 2024-2028, Growing prevalence of cancer to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global glycobiology market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.21 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.52% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of cancer is driving market growth, with a trend towards advancements in field of glycobiology. However, complex structure of glycansis poses a challenge. Key market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics, Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, ICE S.p.a., Lectenz Bio, Ludger Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., NZYTech, Plexera LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and ZBiotech.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global glycobiology market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Drug discovery and development, Disease diagnostics, and Others), Product (Enzymes, Instruments, Reagents, and Kits), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics, Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, ICE S.p.a., Lectenz Bio, Ludger Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., NZYTech, Plexera LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and ZBiotech

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Glycobiology, the study of carbohydrates in biology, requires advanced analytical methods to understand the functionally important structural features of glycosylated biomolecules. Mass Spectrometry (MS), with its various ionization techniques, MS, and detection strategies, has emerged as the primary analytical approach in glycomics and glycoproteomics research. Additionally, microscale separation techniques such as Capillary Chromatography and Electrophoresis, and carbohydrate microchemistry, have gained significance. Advances in glycobiological techniques have led to the identification of congenital glycosylation disorders (CDGs) caused by defects in N-linked and O-linked glycosylation of proteins. New technologies like glycan mimetics, glycan arrays, metabolic intermediate glycan engineering, and glycan therapy have enabled glycan-based clinical trials for various diseases. Carbohydrate inefficiency due to inadequate immune response is addressed by using carrier peptides like KLH, 2BSA, TT, CRM197, and Gold Nanoparticles (AuNP) with carbohydrates, which are joined to antigens inducing a strong T cell response and presentation to Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) molecules. These advancements in glycobiology are expanding the application of glycans, thereby driving the growth of the global glycobiology market.

The Glycobiology Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on glycans and their role in various biological processes. Glycans, or complex carbohydrates, play a crucial part in cell recognition, communication, and disease progression. Glycan-binding proteins, glycan antigens, anti-glycan antibodies, lectin inhibitors, polysaccharides, glycosidase inhibitors, and glycosides are key areas of interest. Chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and viral infections are driving research and development in this field. Hyaluronan and glycosaminoglycans are gaining attention in nanomedicine for glycan nanostructures, drug delivery systems, and vaccine development. Corporate expansion by biotechnology, pharmaceutical firms, and CROs is fueling the market. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Mass Spectrometry (MS), and Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) are essential technologies for glycomics research. Immunology, diagnostics, oncology, and clinical trials are major application areas. Merck and other leading firms are investing heavily in this space. The rising analysis spending by administration groups and the growing proteomics examination learnings and glycomics research efforts are expected to boost Proteomics sales.

Market Challenges

The glycobiology market faces challenges due to the complex structure of glycans, which consist of monosaccharide residues, glycosidic bonds, and non-glycan units. Different glycans can bind to various parts of glycoproteins, and glycan-binding proteins recognize three-dimensional features or specific surface distributions. Carbohydrates, unlike proteins and nucleic acids, form non-linear polymers with a distribution of conformational states. Glycan characterization relies on methods like NMR spectroscopy and molecular dynamics simulations due to glycans' resistance to crystallization. The biological significance of carbohydrate-protein interactions in development and disease is a growing area of research. Protein glycosylation impacts protein function and immunogenicity, making carbohydrate modeling crucial. Glycan structural properties include monosaccharide composition, sequence, and binding type. Despite the availability of crystal structures for some monosaccharides and oligosaccharides, the inherent flexibility of glycosidic bonds limits the growth of the glycobiology market.

The glycobiology market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing importance of carbohydrates in various industries. This includes nanomedicine, where glycan nanostructures play a crucial role in drug delivery and vaccine development. Molecular diagnosis and antiviral therapeutics are also benefiting from advances in glycobiology, as the technology aids in identifying specific glycan markers for disease detection and treatment. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are expanding their glycomics research efforts to develop new biomolecular therapeutics and treatment drugs for conditions such as diabetes and obesity. High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Mass Spectrometry (MS), and Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) are key technologies driving research in this field. Corporate expansion, rising analysis spending, and clinical trials in immunology, oncology, and diagnostics are also contributing to the market's growth. Companies like Merck are investing heavily in glycobiology to stay competitive in the industry. Proteomics examination learnings and the global glycomics market are also expected to influence the development of the proteomics sector. The diagnostic industry is also expected to benefit from the advancements in glycobiology. The use of glycobiology in the development of Hydroxychloroquine and other treatment drugs highlights its potential in the healthcare sector. Administration groups are closely monitoring the market trends and investing in glycobiology to stay ahead of the competition.

Segment Overview

This glycobiology market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Drug discovery and development

1.2 Disease diagnostics

1.3 Others Product 2.1 Enzymes

2.2 Instruments

2.3 Reagents

2.4 Kits Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Drug discovery and development- Glycobiology is a crucial field in biology, primarily used for drug discovery and development. Glycans, simple monosaccharides or complex structures, play essential roles in various biological processes. They act as abundant molecules in the body, an energy source, or structural components. Complex glycans are vital for protein folding and stability, solubility, and transport. Carbohydrates are found on cell surfaces, influencing important functions through specific glycan recognition. The glycosylation process is complex, varying from cell to tissue, and is affected by the microenvironment. Advances in glycan synthesis and analytical tools expand our understanding of glycan-function relationships. New monosaccharides binding to non-template-driven glycan biosynthesis broaden the range of glycan structures. Increasing chronic and acute diseases necessitate drug discovery, driving growth in the glycobiology market's diagnostic segment.

Research Analysis

The Glycobiology Market encompasses the production, research, and application of glycans, which are complex carbohydrate structures found on the surface of living things. Glycans play essential roles in various biological processes, including cell recognition, immune response, and disease progression. Glycan-binding proteins, such as lectins and anti-glycan antibodies, interact with these structures, making them valuable tools in glycobiology research. Polysaccharides, glycosides, glycosidase inhibitors, and lectin inhibitors are key components of this field. Glycobiology's advancements are driven by technology innovations, including High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Mass Spectrometry (MS), and Capillary Electrophoresis (CE), provided by companies like Agilent Technologies. Corporate expansion, rising analysis spending, administration groups, biotechnology firms, and pharmaceutical firms are investing in glycomics research efforts to better understand the functions of glycans and develop new therapeutics. Proteomics examination learnings contribute to the growing importance of glycobiology in understanding the complex interplay between carbohydrates and proteins.

Market Research Overview

The glycobiology market encompasses the study of glycans, complex carbohydrate structures found on the surfaces of living organisms. Glycans play crucial roles in various biological processes, including cell recognition, signaling, and disease progression. Glycan-binding proteins, glycan antigens, anti-glycan antibodies, lectin inhibitors, glycosidase inhibitors, glycosides, and polysaccharides are key components of this field. Glycomes and proteomes are essential tools for understanding glycan functions in health and disease. Chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, are major targets for glycobiology research in drug development. Technologies like High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Mass Spectrometry (MS), and Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) are used for glycan analysis. The market is driven by rising analysis spending, corporate expansion, and glycomics research efforts in biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms. Applications include nanomedicine, molecular diagnosis, antiviral therapeutics, vaccine development, and drug delivery systems. Hydroxychloroquine, a treatment drug, is an example of a glycoside used in therapy. The global glycomics market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing healthcare spending and the diagnostic industry's focus on precision medicine.

