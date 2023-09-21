Glycobiology Market to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 43% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glycobiology market size is expected to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by Application (Drug discovery and development, Disease diagnostics, and Others), Product (Enzymes, Instruments, Reagents, and Kits), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to the presence of key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, factors like the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and accessibility to advanced products also drive the regional glycobiology market. Also, the increasing application of glycans for various cancer treatments as well as increasing funding from government organizations to improve the field of glycobiology will fuel the market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glycobiology Market 2023-2027

Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics, Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, ICE S.p.a., Lectenz Bio, Ludger Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., NZYTech, Plexera LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., ZBiotech

Agilent Technologies Inc: The company offers glycobiology products such as glycobiology enzymes for N-glycan workflows.

Glycobiology Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The drug discovery and development segment is significant during the forecast period. Carbohydrates play a major role in many biological processes, including acting as the most abundant molecule in the body, an energy source for glucose metabolism, or a structural cell wall component. Furthermore, various advances in mass spectrometry (MS) equipment will allow the mapping of glycan attachment sites, profiling of glycan structural variations, and determining detailed carbohydrate microstructures. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Glycobiology Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Growing prevalence of cancer

Increase in expenditure by different pharmaceutical companies on R&D

Increasing government and private funding for glycomics and proteomics research

The increase in expenditure by different pharmaceutical companies on R&D drives the growth of the glycobiology market. Various pharmaceutical companies are investing in R&D which include glycomics & glycobiology as well as proteomics research. For instance, the average spending of pharmaceutical companies is about 15%-20% of their revenue for R&D purposes, which results in it bringing several products into the market. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the glycobiology market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for glycomics products for drug discovery and development is an emerging glycobiology market trend. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

SOURCE Technavio