GlycoEra AG Expands Board of Directors and Appoints Santiago Arroyo, MD to its Board of Directors as an independent board member

NEWTON, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoEra AG, a biotechnology company building a high-value pipeline of medicines based on deep expertise in protein degradation of circulating and membrane targets, announced today that Santiago Arroyo, MD has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Arroyo is a tenured pharmaceutical executive who has deep expertise in strategy and leading the clinical development of therapeutics across multiple disease areas. He is currently the Chief Development Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. Prior to joining Bicycle, Dr. Arroyo held the Chief Medical Officer position at Momenta Pharmaceuticals, leading the company's clinical development programs until Momenta's acquisition by Johnson & Johnson. Previously, he was the Chief Medical Officer of Boston Pharmaceuticals and before that held multiple senior clinical development leadership roles at leading pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Global Clinical Development and Schwarz Biosciences.

"I am delighted to welcome our newest Board Member, Dr. Santiago Arroyo, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in discovery and development of therapeutic products for patients with high unmet need" said Ganesh V. Kaundinya, President and CEO of GlycoEra. "His breadth of experience across multiple therapeutic areas and deep experience in designing and conducting clinical trials will be invaluable to GlycoEra as we build a high-value pipeline of medicines."

Georges Gemayel, Chairman of the Board said "Santiago will be a tremendous asset to our company as we continue build GlycoEra and advance our mission of developing life-changing therapies for patients. We look forward to working closely with him and benefiting from his strategic insights and deep leadership and operational expertise."

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors of GlycoEra and help develop a portfolio of transformative therapeutics based on the innovative platform for degrading extracellular protein targets. I look forward to working together with the highly experienced Board and leadership team to build GlycoEra into a leading protein degradation company" said Dr. Santiago Arroyo.

Dr. Arroyo was an Instructor at the Johns Hopkins Medical School, Associate Professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Senior Specialist at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona. He earned a Ph.D. from the Universidad de Barcelona and an M.D. from the Universidad Autonóma de Madrid. Dr. Arroyo is also a non-executive director of Lundbeck.

About GlycoEra AG



GlycoEra AG is a biotechnology company building a high-value pipeline of medicines based on deep expertise in glycobiology and protein degradation. GlycoEra's innovative CustomGlycan platform enables the design, engineering, and development of novel biologics for a broad range of indications. GlycoEra is advancing a range of assets toward human clinical studies. The company raised more than $49 million (CHF 45 million) in a 2021 Series A financing round co-lead by 5AM Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, and Roche Venture fund. GlycoEra is based in Wädenswil, Switzerland and Newton, Massachusetts USA. For further information, please visit www.glycoera.com

