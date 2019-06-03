Glycol Ethers Market Consumption to Hit 2.9 Million Tons by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

France EGBEA glycol ethers market is projected to witness product consumption of more than 4.5 kilotons by 2025 driven by imposition of strict government regulations concerning CO2 emissions.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue of glycol ethers market is anticipated to witness gains at 5.3% to reach a valuation of $8.5 billion by 2025, says the latest study report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Extensive use as an organic solvent in commercial as well as industrial applications will drive the global market alongside a lucrative path over the ensuing years.

U.S. glycol ethers market is set to attain significant gains in the approaching years owing to increasing demand for glycol-based paints & coatings, especially ethylene glycol propyl ether.

Depending on the raw material used for production, the material is categorized into E series and P series glycol ethers. Speaking of the wide range of applications of glycol ethers, E-series glycols are extensively used in pharmaceuticals, inks, water-based paints, and personal care products, while P-series glycol ethers are a common ingredient in cleaners, aerosol paints, coatings and adhesives.

Glycol ethers are widely deployed in automotive coating applications to protect vehicles from extreme weather conditions and UV radiations. Considering the current market scenario, the glycol ethers market is set to witness substantial demand owing to the increasing production of electric and hybrid vehicles. Increasing disposable income paired with rising concerns pertaining to climate change is attributed to the rise in demand for green vehicles.

Increasing demand from paint manufacturers on account of its ability to improve a product's flow characteristics and smoothen lapping would contribute to expanding the global glycol ethers market. This trend is further supported by the increasing spending on construction and infrastructural activities, which serve as the primary consumers for paints and adhesives.

In terms of regional growth, the Europe glycol ethers market is expected to attain considerable growth in the foreseeable future with France being the leading contributor. The imposition of strict government regulations concerning CO2 emissions is slated to enhance regional growth. Emission standards in the country have gotten stricter post-January 2019, bolstering the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, which in turn will drive the demand for glycol-based automotive coatings in the region. With that being said, the France EGBEA glycol ethers market is projected to witness product consumption of more than 4.5-kilotons by 2025.

Meanwhile, the U.S. glycol ethers market is set to attain significant gains in the approaching years owing to increasing demand for glycol-based paints & coatings, especially ethylene glycol propyl ether. The ethylene glycol propyl ether paints & coatings are renowned for non-hazardous and biodegradable characteristics. Conventional household paints are often composed of lead and other chemicals which are high in VOCs, while glycol-based paints are non-toxic and therefore, barely impact indoor air quality. The nation is also home to one of the world's largest construction industries, which directs substantial spending on paints & coatings. As a matter of fact, the market size of U.S. ethylene glycol ethers is expected to depict a CAGR of 4.5% over 2019-2025.

BASF SE, Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical, SABIC, Exxon Mobil, Sasol, Huntsman Corporation, Shell, LyondellBasell, Matric Chemicals, HanNong Chemicals and Biesterfeld are the key industrial participants in glycol ethers market. Companies are focusing to increase their geographical presence by collaborating and forming partnerships accompanied with a strong focus toward research and development to enhance the product portfolio.

