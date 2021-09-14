Glycolic Acid Market analysis in Specialty Chemicals Industry | Technavio estimates around $ 124 Million growth during 2021-2025
Sep 14, 2021, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 124.44 million is expected in the glycolic acid market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the glycolic acid market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., Crosschem LP, Kureha Corp., Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Saanvi Corp., The Chemours Co., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand from the cosmetics industry and the surging demand from APAC and North America will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Glycolic Acid Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Glycolic Acid Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Personal Care And Cosmetics
- Household Cleaners
- Industrial
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Glycolic Acid Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the glycolic acid market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., Crosschem LP, Kureha Corp., Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Saanvi Corp., The Chemours Co., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Glycolic Acid Market size
- Glycolic Acid Market trends
- Glycolic Acid Market industry analysis
The glycolic acid market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand from the polyglycolic acid industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of inexpensive alternative products will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the glycolic acid market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Glycolic Acid Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist glycolic acid market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the glycolic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the glycolic acid market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glycolic acid market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Household cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.
- CABB Group GmbH
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Crosschem LP
- Kureha Corp.
- Merck KGaA
- Phibro Animal Health Corp.
- Saanvi Corp.
- The Chemours Co.
- Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
