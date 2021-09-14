Glycolic Acid Market analysis in Specialty Chemicals Industry | Technavio estimates around $ 124 Million growth during 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., Crosschem LP, Kureha Corp., Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Saanvi Corp., The Chemours Co., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand from the cosmetics industry and the surging demand from APAC and North America will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Glycolic Acid Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Glycolic Acid Market is segmented as below:

Application

Personal Care And Cosmetics



Household Cleaners



Industrial



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43047

Glycolic Acid Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the glycolic acid market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., Crosschem LP, Kureha Corp., Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Saanvi Corp., The Chemours Co., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Glycolic Acid Market size

Glycolic Acid Market trends

Glycolic Acid Market industry analysis

The glycolic acid market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand from the polyglycolic acid industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of inexpensive alternative products will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the glycolic acid market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market - Global bio-based propylene glycol market is segmented by application (unsaturated polyester resins, functional fluids and antifreeze products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food, detergents and household products, and other applications) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market - Global ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market is segmented by product (ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Glycolic Acid Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist glycolic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glycolic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glycolic acid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glycolic acid market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Household cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

CABB Group GmbH

China Petrochemical Corp.

Crosschem LP

Kureha Corp.

Merck KGaA

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Saanvi Corp.

The Chemours Co.

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/glycolic-acid-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/glycolic-acid-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Auto-V6_004_wk38_report&utm_content=IRTNTR43047

