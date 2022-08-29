Glycolic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 140.26 million with 35% of the Contribution from APAC - Technavio

Glycolic Acid Market Segment Highlights

Application

Personal Care And Cosmetics: The glycolic acid market share growth in the personal care and cosmetics segment will be significant during the forecast period . Glycolic acid is largely used in chemical peels, anti-aging creams, lotions, and mask products. It offers many benefits to the skin, from rejuvenating to moisturizing. The growth of the personal care industry would subsequently drive the growth of the glycolic acid market in the forecast years.

. Glycolic acid is largely used in chemical peels, anti-aging creams, lotions, and mask products. It offers many benefits to the skin, from rejuvenating to moisturizing. The growth of the personal care industry would subsequently drive the growth of the glycolic acid market in the forecast years.

Household Cleaners



Industrial



Others

Geography

APAC: 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period . China and Japan are the key markets for glycolic acid in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market. It is experiencing large investments across all the major segments, primarily manufacturing and consumer goods, owing to the increased demand from various applications that require glycolic acid. The rising demand from personal care and cosmetics, household cleaner and industrial applications, emulsion polymers, and the ink and paint industries is driving the growth of the glycolic acid market in APAC.

. and are the key markets for glycolic acid in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market. It is experiencing large investments across all the major segments, primarily manufacturing and consumer goods, owing to the increased demand from various applications that require glycolic acid. The rising demand from personal care and cosmetics, household cleaner and industrial applications, emulsion polymers, and the ink and paint industries is driving the growth of the glycolic acid market in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Grab a FREE Sample Report Copy for Segment-wise Revenue and Regional Outlook

Glycolic Acid Market Vendor Analysis

The glycolic acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the glycolic acid market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the glycolic acid market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The glycolic acid market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the glycolic acid market including some of the vendors.

Acuro Organics Ltd

Avid Organics

CABB Group GmbH

China Petrochemical Corp.

CrossChem Ltd

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Glentham Life Sciences Ltd

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Kumar Industries

Kureha Corp.

Mehul Dye Chem Industries

Merck KGaA

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

RXChemicals

Saanvi Corp.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd

The Chemours Co.

Univar Solutions Inc.

Water Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Want to know more about vendor-specific product offerings and strategic initiatives? Grab Sample PDF

Glycolic Acid Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our glycolic acid market report covers the following areas:

Glycolic Acid Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist glycolic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glycolic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glycolic acid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glycolic acid market vendors

Related Reports:

Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ethylene Glycol Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glycolic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 140.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuro Organics Ltd, Avid Organics, CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., CrossChem Ltd, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glentham Life Sciences Ltd, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kumar Industries, Kureha Corp., Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., RXChemicals, Saanvi Corp., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, The Chemours Co., Univar Solutions Inc., Water Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Personal care and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Personal care and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Personal care and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Household cleaners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Household cleaners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Household cleaners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Household cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Household cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Avid Organics

Exhibit 101: Avid Organics - Overview



Exhibit 102: Avid Organics - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Avid Organics - Key offerings

10.4 CABB Group GmbH

Exhibit 104: CABB Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 105: CABB Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: CABB Group GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 China Petrochemical Corp.

Exhibit 107: China Petrochemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: China Petrochemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: China Petrochemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: China Petrochemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 CrossChem Ltd

Exhibit 111: CrossChem Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 112: CrossChem Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: CrossChem Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 Kureha Corp.

Exhibit 114: Kureha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kureha Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Kureha Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Kureha Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 118: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 121: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Exhibit 123: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Phibro Animal Health Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Saanvi Corp.

Exhibit 127: Saanvi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Saanvi Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Saanvi Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 The Chemours Co.

Exhibit 130: The Chemours Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: The Chemours Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: The Chemours Co. - Key news



Exhibit 133: The Chemours Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: The Chemours Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio