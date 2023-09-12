Glycolic Acid Market size to increase by USD 154.05 million between 2022 to 2027 | Acuro Organics Ltd., Avid Organics, CABB Group GmbH among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glycolic acid market size is expected to grow by USD 154.05 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand from the cosmetics industry is notably driving the glycolic acid market. However, factors such as the availability of inexpensive alternative products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Grade type (cosmetic grade and technical grade), Application (Personal care and cosmetics, Household cleaners, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the glycolic acid market including Acuro Organics Ltd., Avid Organics, CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., CrossChem Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glentham Life Sciences Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kumar Industries, Kureha Corp., Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., RXChemicals, Saanvi Corp., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical I and E Co. Ltd., The Chemours Co., Water Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report.

Glycolic Acid Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Avid Organics - The company offers glycolic acid such as Aviga T and Aviga HP.

Glycolic Acid Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The market share growth by the cosmetic grade segments will be significant during the forecast period. This segment acts as an impermeable substrate for keratin-based cosmetic products thanks to a feature such as the tiny molecular structure of glycol acid that contributes to improving product performance. To maintain a youthful appearance and avoid early signs of aging like dark blotches, wrinkles, or dried skin, young and older people are increasingly turning to products dedicated to preventing the effects of age. Hence, such factors drive the cosmetic grade segment in the glycolic acid market during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC will contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increase in demand for glycolic acid in different applications. It has seen a significant increase in investment across all main segments, mainly manufacturing and consumer goods. Additionally, the rising demand from personal care and cosmetics, household cleaner and industrial applications, emulsion polymers, and the ink and paint industries are driving the growth of the glycolic acid market in APAC during the forecast period.

APAC will contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increase in demand for glycolic acid in different applications. It has seen a significant increase in investment across all main segments, mainly manufacturing and consumer goods. Additionally, the rising demand from personal care and cosmetics, household cleaner and industrial applications, emulsion polymers, and the ink and paint industries are driving the growth of the glycolic acid market in APAC during the forecast period. Other regions include North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Glycolic Acid Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist glycolic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glycolic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glycolic acid market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of glycolic acid market companies

The Poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 106.84 million. This poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (personal care and dermatology, suture, fracture fixation, and others), Type (PLGA 50:50, PLGA 75:25, PLGA 85:15, and PLGA 65:35), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing demand for drug delivery applications is a key driver shaping the market.

The Retinol Skincare Product Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 144.64 million. This retinol skincare product market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (cream, oil, serums, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the retinol skincare product market growth is the rising R&D activities by market players.

Glycolic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 154.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acuro Organics Ltd., Avid Organics, CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., CrossChem Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glentham Life Sciences Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Jlight Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kumar Industries, Kureha Corp., Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., RXChemicals, Saanvi Corp., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical I and E Co. Ltd., The Chemours Co., Water Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

