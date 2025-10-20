GlycoNex Abstract on Glycan-Directed ADC GNX1021 Accepted for Presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC 2025

Preclinical research highlights a novel glycan-targeting approach for gastric cancer

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoNex, Inc. (4168, hereinafter referred to as GNX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies, today announced that an abstract describing preclinical research on its first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), GNX1021, has been accepted for presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 22–26, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The abstract, titled "Targeting branched Lewis B/Y glycans with GNX1021: A novel ADC approach for HER2-low gastric cancer," describes preclinical work characterizing GNX1021's novel glycan-targeting mechanism. GNX1021 is engineered to recognize branched Lewis B/Y, a tumor-associated glycan highly expressed in gastric and other epithelial tumors but with limited expression in healthy tissue, potentially enabling a new level of tumor selectivity.

GlycoNex anticipates submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the first quarter of 2026 for a first-in-human clinical trial of GNX1021. The program builds on GlycoNex's proprietary GlycoSH antibody bank and extensive expertise in glycan-directed antibody and ADC development.

Presentation Details:

Event: American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) NCI-EORTC

International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

2025 Session: Poster Session B Abstract Title: Targeting branched Lewis B/Y glycans with GNX1021: A novel ADC

approach for HER2-low gastric cancer Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 12:30-4:00 pm Location: Hynes Convention Center, Boston; Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

About GlycoNex Inc.

GlycoNex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies that effectively inhibit tumor growth while minimizing side effects. GlycoNex possesses a robust pipeline led by GNX102, a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to target abnormal sugar molecules in cancer cells. GNX102 has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials with data demonstrating excellent safety and promising efficacy. GlycoNex is also advancing a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that precisely attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. GlycoNex is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. For more information, visit http://www.glyconex.com.tw.

