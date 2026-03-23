GlycoNex Inc. and Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. Enter Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation ADC Candidate GNX201-ADC

Partnership supports development of tumor-activated glycan-directed ADC designed to improve tumor selectivity

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoNex, Inc. (4168, hereinafter referred to as GNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. ("Nippon Kayaku") to advance GNX201-ADC, a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate for the treatment of solid tumors. Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly support preclinical development activities for GNX201-ADC, leveraging their respective expertise in antibody engineering and oncology drug development.

The collaboration will center on research and development activities for GNX201-ADC including optimization of the ADC construct and generation of preclinical data to support regulatory submissions. GNX201-ADC is designed as a protease-activated ADC that remains stable in circulation and is selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment, enabling targeted delivery of its cytotoxic payload while minimizing effects on normal tissues. This differentiated pro-antibody activation strategy is intended to improve therapeutic index and reduce on-target toxicity compared with conventional ADC approaches. Initial development efforts will focus on solid tumors characterized by high levels of glycan antigens.

"GlycoNex has long been dedicated to advancing anti-glycan antibodies and tumor glycobiology, and ADCs represent a natural extension of that scientific focus," said Dr. Mei-Chun Yang, CEO of GlycoNex. "We are honored to collaborate with Nippon Kayaku to combine our complementary R&D strengths, clinical development capabilities, and regulatory expertise to accelerate GNX201-ADC and advance the program toward clinical studies."

GNX201-ADC leverages GlycoNex's "Antibody Lock" technology, incorporating a protease-activated pro-ADC that is "turned on" when the masking peptide is removed in the tumor microenvironment and turned off with the masked domain when in circulation. This selective activation allows GNX201-ADC to target tumors without harming healthy tissue. The design aims to reduce the risk of on-target toxicity and associated adverse effects observed with conventional ADC approaches.

"We are pleased to partner with GlycoNex on GNX201-ADC, a program that brings a differentiated pro-antibody activation concept into an ADC modality," said Akira Masuda, General Manager of Pharmaceutical Research Laboratories of Nippon Kayaku. "By combining GlycoNex's expertise in tumor-associated glycan targeting with Nippon Kayaku's experience in oncology-related pharmaceuticals, we aim to advance preclinical development and generate the data needed to support future clinical evaluation and treatment options for patients."

This collaboration further strengthens GlycoNex's growing ADC pipeline and reflects its broader strategy of leveraging glycan-directed antibody technologies to develop novel precision oncology therapies. For Nippon Kayaku, the partnership expands its oncology research portfolio through access to a differentiated targeting modality with potential application across multiple solid tumor indications.

About GlycoNex Inc.

GlycoNex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies that effectively inhibit tumor growth while minimizing side effects. GlycoNex possesses a robust pipeline led by GNX102, a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to target abnormal sugar molecules in cancer cells. GNX102 has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials with data demonstrating excellent safety and promising efficacy. GlycoNex is also advancing a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that precisely attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. GlycoNex is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. For more information, visit http://www.glyconex.com.tw.

About Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1916, Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. has been a chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturer that has provided products meeting the needs of society for over 100 years. As the Nippon Kayaku Group, we operate global sales and production bases and contribute to solving social issues through three business domains: 'Mobility & Imaging,' which provides automotive safety components and related products; 'Fine Chemicals,' which offers dyes, inkjet pigments, inks, and more; and 'Life Science,' which delivers oncology-related pharmaceutical products. Through these businesses, we aim to create value that enriches the future. For more information, visit https://www.nipponkayaku.co.jp/

Contacts for GlycoNex, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

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Media Relations

Eric Reiss

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SOURCE GlycoNex, Inc.