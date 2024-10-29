GlycoNex to Participate in 2024 BIO Europe Conference

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoNex, Inc. (4168, hereinafter referred to as GNX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies, today announced its participation in the upcoming BIO Europe Conference, which will take place in Stockholm, Sweden, from November 4-6, 2024.

"BIO Europe 2024 provides an important opportunity to advance our business development initiatives and demonstrate the potential of our anti-glycan antibody pipeline, led by GNX102, which targets tumor-associated sugar molecules and has demonstrated promising results in clinical trials to date," commented Dr. Mei-Chun Yang, CEO of GlycoNex. "Additionally, we will be meeting with companies interested in our comprehensive in-house capabilities for end-to-end antibody drug development, from mAb discovery and preclinical studies to manufacturing and clinical development."

During the conference, representatives of GlycoNex will conduct one-on-one meetings with pharmaceutical executives to discuss potential partnerships and strategic opportunities involving the Company's anti-glycan antibody platform targeting cancer-related glycoproteins, its robust development pipeline, and antibody development and manufacturing operations.

About GlycoNex Inc.

GlycoNex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies that effectively inhibit tumor growth while minimizing side effects. GlycoNex possesses a robust pipeline led by GNX102, a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAB) designed to target abnormal sugar molecules in cancer cells. GNX102 has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials with data demonstrating excellent safety and promising efficacy. GlycoNex is also advancing a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that precisely attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. GlycoNex is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. For more information, visit http://www.glyconex.com.tw.

