GlycoNex to Participate in Biotech Showcase 2025 During J.P. Morgan Week

Highlighting advancements in glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies and biosimilars

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoNex, Inc. (4168, hereinafter referred to as GNX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies, today announced today announced its participation in Biotech Showcase 2025. The event will take place from January 13-15, 2025, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, during J.P. Morgan Week.

At Biotech Showcase, GlycoNex's leadership team, including Dr. Mei-Chun Yang, CEO, will meet with investors, potential partners, and other industry stakeholders to discuss the company's strategic initiatives, clinical progress, and innovations in glycan-targeted therapies and biosimilar development. Dr. Yang will highlight GlycoNex's progress with its development programs, including GNX1021, its antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and SPD8, a denosumab biosimilar currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2025 Date and Time: January 13-15, 2025 Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

For more information or to request a meeting with GlycoNex during Biotech Showcase, please contact Seungwoo Yoo, Ph.D. ([email protected]) with Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

About GlycoNex Inc.

GlycoNex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies that effectively inhibit tumor growth while minimizing side effects. GlycoNex possesses a robust pipeline led by GNX102, a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to target abnormal sugar molecules in cancer cells. GNX102 has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials with data demonstrating excellent safety and promising efficacy. GlycoNex is also advancing a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that precisely attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. GlycoNex is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. For more information, visit http://www.glyconex.com.tw.

