Glyde and Lunchbox Partner to Power On-Premise Ordering for Enterprise Brands

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glyde, a leading provider of on-premise ordering technology for restaurants and retailers, announced today a strategic partnership with Lunchbox, an all-in-one online ordering platform for enterprise restaurants. The partnership aims to power on-premise ordering for enterprise brands, offering customers a seamless and innovative ordering experience within a restaurant to drive revenue for our brands.

Through this partnership, Glyde and Lunchbox will integrate their respective technologies to provide enterprise brands with an end-to-end solution for on-premise ordering. Glyde's mobile ordering technology will enable customers to easily access their check from their tables, while Lunchbox's OPEN platform allows restaurants to tap into a comprehensive suite of catering, marketing, and loyalty program features, managed from one POS system.

"Our partnership with Lunchbox is a game-changer for enterprise brands," said Maanav Patel, CEO of Glyde. "By combining our strengths, we can provide a complete solution that not only streamlines the ordering process but also enhances customer engagement and loyalty."

The Glyde and Lunchbox integration will enable enterprise brands to leverage the power of data analytics to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences both on & off-premise. This will help brands to better understand their customers and provide them with personalized experiences, at the table or from home, leading to increased loyalty and revenue.

"We're wanting to scale on-premise ordering operations for enterprise restaurants and we're excited to partner with Glyde to do just that," said Nabeel Alamgir, Co-Founder and CEO of Lunchbox. "By leveraging the power of our platforms, brands can now streamline restaurant operations and deliver a best-in-class ordering experience that drives repeat guests."

About Glyde:

Glyde is a leading provider of mobile ordering technology for restaurants and retailers. Guests can order/pay for their food from the table, front of line, or drive-thru, all without the need of an app download, whilst fully integrating with the whole tech stack of a brand from their POS to payment processor. This medium gives Glyde the ability to upsell to guests as they dine, convert all users to loyalty members, and help optimize labor for our restaurants by increasing table turnover rates. To learn more, visit www.joinglyde.com .

About Lunchbox:

Lunchbox is the modern online ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, guest loyalty, marketing, catering, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations across the country including Firehouse Subs, Papa Gino's, Walk On's Sports Bistreaux, Clean Juice, and Wings Over. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

