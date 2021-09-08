Glympse Appoints Tram Tran, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glympse, a biotechnology company developing innovative technology to improve disease diagnosis and monitoring, today announced the appointment of Tram Tran, M.D., to the newly created role of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Tran plays a critical role within the executive team, overseeing the company's clinical development programs during a period of growth.

"The addition of Tram brings significant medical and biopharmaceutical expertise to our leadership team," said Caroline Loew, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Glympse. "Her experience in the field of hepatology is particularly relevant as the company progresses the development of our biosensor technology for its lead indication of NASH."

Dr. Tran added, "Glympse's biosensor technology has the potential to fundamentally reshape the diagnosis and monitoring of liver and other diseases. This is a real need that we see every day in the clinic. I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside this dedicated team developing such a novel and important assay."

Dr. Tran is a renowned liver and viral specialist who brings over 20 years of academic and industry experience as a physician scientist to Glympse. She previously worked at Gilead Sciences as the Vice President of Medical Affairs, Global Head, Liver Diseases (HBV, HCV, HDV), Fibrosis (NASH, PSC) and COVID-19. Prior to her work at Gilead, Dr. Tran was the Medical Director of Liver Transplantation, GI Fellowship Program Director at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and a Professor of Medicine at the Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She has authored and co-authored over 150 abstracts, published manuscripts and book chapters, and has been extensively involved in clinical trials and National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded research. Dr. Tran earned her undergraduate degree at UCLA, received her medical degree (M.D.) from New York Medical College, continued her training in internal medicine at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, and completed Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology fellowships at UCLA, where she maintains clinical and teaching activities.

About Glympse Bio

Glympse is a biotechnology company focused on optimizing disease diagnosis and monitoring. The company is developing biosensor technology that can measure the activity of proteases that are uniquely involved in the progression of disease. Using a proprietary machine learning algorithm, the Glympse biosensor protease activity assay data is used to generate real-time information about the disease. The lead indication for this technology is non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is currently diagnosed through an invasive liver biopsy procedure. For more information, please visit www.glympsebio.com.

