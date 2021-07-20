Glympse Bio Appoints Matthew T. Navarro, J.D., as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glympse Bio, a biotechnology company evolving the way diseases are understood, tracked, and treated, today announced the appointment of Matthew T. Navarro, J.D., to the newly-created role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Navarro plays a critical role on the executive team, overseeing the company's financial strategy and operations.

"The addition of Matt strengthens our leadership team as Glympse approaches a critical inflection point," said Caroline Loew, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Glympse. "Matt brings an extensive track record strategically, financially, and operationally. His experience navigating the business of the biopharma industry will bring significant value to our organization and work going forward."

Mr. Navarro added, "Glympse's biosensor technology has the potential to reshape the way we can detect and diagnose disease. I am excited and honored to be joining a team comprised of remarkably talented individuals."

Mr. Navarro brings significant biopharma and industry experience to Glympse. Mr. Navarro spent over a decade advising biopharma companies on strategic and financial matters. He was previously a Managing Director at Perella Weinberg Partners, LP where he led the east coast biopharma coverage effort. Prior to Perella Weinberg Partners, Mr. Navarro was a member of Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital's global healthcare teams and worked at Pfizer Inc. focusing on strategy and portfolio management. More recently, Mr. Navarro comes from an entrepreneurial venture where he co-founded and built Without A Trace Foods Inc., a vertically integrated manufacturer and direct-to-consumer distributor of allergen-free snacks. He holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the University of North Carolina.

About Glympse Bio

Glympse Bio is focused on better understanding diseases to transform disease detection and predict treatment response. Glympse is transforming the measurement of disease progression using bioengineered, tunable sensors that are designed for each protease-mediated disease. The lead indication for this technology is non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is currently diagnosed through an invasive liver biopsy procedure. Using a proprietary machine learning algorithm, the Glympse biosensor protease activity assay data is used to generate real-time information about the disease. For more information, please visit www.glympsebio.com.

