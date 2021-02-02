Glympse Bio Names Jessica Atkinson Senior Vice President of Business Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glympse Bio, a biotechnology company evolving the way diseases are understood, tracked, and treated, today announced Jessica Atkinson as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Ms. Atkinson will lead business and corporate development activities, partnership opportunities, and will play a critical strategic role in the leadership team, as well as coordinating cross-functional activities within the organization.

"Jessica is an experienced business development strategist that will be a valued addition to our team," said Caroline Loew, Ph.D., President and CEO of Glympse. "Her knowledge and expertise in the field of diagnostics will be critical to Glympse as we advance new opportunities to collaborate across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, advancing utilization of Glympse's technology for protease-mediated diseases like NASH and other fibrotic diseases."

Ms. Atkinson added, "Glympse's unique and innovative technology is well-positioned to be used throughout the biopharmaceutical industry as a tool to advance and accelerate drug development by transforming disease detection and monitoring. I look forward to the opportunity to support Glympse's mission through my leadership of its business development strategy."

Atkinson joins Glympse with more than 14 years of business development and commercialization experience in the diagnostics and pharmaceutical industries, specializing in structuring complex partnerships, negotiating transactions, and partnering strategy. Most recently, Atkinson served as the Vice President of BioPharma Business Development at Foundation Medicine and prior to that was Senior Director, Corporate and Business Development. In those roles, Ms. Atkinson led the development and execution of Foundation Medicine's companion diagnostics business development strategy and also led the biopharma business development team. Prior to Foundation Medicine, she held a business development role at Asuragen, Inc. where she was responsible for leading transactions with biopharma partners, and before that, she spent 8 years at Schering-Plough/Merck & Co. in roles of increasing responsibility in the US commercial organization. Ms. Atkinson earned her degree in Molecular Biology from The University of Texas at Austin.

About Glympse Bio

Glympse Bio is focused on better understanding diseases to transform disease detection and predict treatment response. Glympse is transforming the measurement of disease progression in vivo using bioengineered, tunable sensors that are designed for each protease-mediated disease. In October 2019, Glympse announced a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences to evaluate Glympse's technology as both a diagnostic and prognostic tool. Founded in 2015, Glympse Bio is an MIT spin-out from the laboratory of renowned bioengineer, Dr. Sangeeta Bhatia. Glympse is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.glympsebio.com .

